Confirming Global Quality and Distinction in Business Education
AACSB announces that 57 business schools have extended their global accreditation in business and/or accounting.
Apr 12, 2021, 16:03 ET
TAMPA, Fla., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- AACSB International (AACSB) announces today that 36 business schools have extended their accreditation in business and 21 have extended their accreditation in both business and accounting.
For more than a century, AACSB accreditation has been synonymous with the highest standards in business education. Today, a total of 890 institutions across 58 countries and territories have earned AACSB accreditation in business. Furthermore, 189 institutions maintain supplemental AACSB accreditation for their accounting programs.
"AACSB congratulates each institution on their achievement," said Stephanie M. Bryant, executive vice president and chief accreditation officer of AACSB. "Every AACSB-accredited school has demonstrated a focus on excellence in all areas, including teaching, research, curricula development, and student learning. The intense peer-review process exemplifies their commitment to quality business education."
Achieving accreditation is a process of rigorous internal focus, engagement with an AACSB-assigned mentor, and peer-reviewed evaluation. During this multiyear path, schools focus on developing and implementing a plan to align with AACSB's accreditation standards. These standards require excellence in areas relating to strategic management and innovation; student, faculty, and staff as active participants; learning and teaching; and academic and professional engagement.
To achieve accounting accreditation, an institution must first earn AACSB business accreditation. Then, in addition to developing and implementing a mission-driven plan to satisfy the business accreditation quality standards, accounting accreditation requires the satisfaction of a supplemental set of standards specific to the discipline and profession of accounting. Once accreditation is achieved, each institution participates in a five-year continuous improvement peer review to maintain high quality and extend its accreditation.
As ratified by the AACSB International board of directors, the following schools have extended or achieved their accreditation in business or accounting:
Schools Extending Their Business Accreditation
American University of Sharjah
Central Connecticut State University
College of Business and Economics, Qassim University
Emory University
ESADE
Frostburg State University
Grambling State University
HEC School of Management, Paris
Henley Business School, University of Reading
Indiana State University
Indiana University Kokomo
Institute of Management Technology, Ghaziabad
Jackson State University
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Minnesota State University Moorhead
Montpellier Business School
Northern Kentucky University
Prairie View A&M University
Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute
Sogang University
Suffolk University
Syracuse University
The University of New Mexico
U.S. Air Force Academy
Universidad de los Andes
University of Alaska Anchorage
University of Central Arkansas
University of Cincinnati
University of Minnesota
University of Missouri-St. Louis
University of Nebraska at Kearney
University of San Francisco
University of Victoria
University of Wisconsin-Parkside
University of Wyoming
WHU-Otto Beisheim School of Management
Schools Extending Their Business and Accounting Accreditation
College of William and Mary
Eastern Illinois University
Loyola University Chicago
Loyola University Maryland
Michigan State University
Middle Tennessee State University
Morgan State University
Singapore Management University
Stetson University
The University of Memphis
The University of Texas at Arlington
The University of Texas at Austin
The University of Texas at El Paso
University at Buffalo, State University of New York
University of Colorado Denver
University of Massachusetts Amherst
University of Nebraska at Omaha
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Oregon
University of Utah
Virginia Commonwealth University
About AACSB International
Established in 1916, AACSB is the world's largest business education alliance, connecting educators, learners, and business to create the next generation of great leaders. With a presence in more than 100 countries and territories, AACSB fosters engagement, accelerates innovation, and amplifies impact in business education. Learn how AACSB is transforming business education for a better society at aacsb.edu.
