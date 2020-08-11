Confirmit appoints Tobi Andersson as Chief Product Officer

NEW YORK and LONDON and OSLO, Norway, Aug. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit has appointed Tobi Andersson to the new role of Chief Product Officer to lead Confirmit's product strategy and vision. The announcement follows the recent acquisition of Confirmit by Verdane, its merger with Dapresy and the appointment of Kyle Ferguson as CEO.

Andersson, formerly CEO at Dapresy, will be responsible for the integration of the Confirmit Horizons and Dapresy platforms, working with customers, partners and the combined product development team around the world to create a single state-of-the-art platform.

"Combining both solutions into one platform based on one clear vision will deliver an innovative roadmap that differentiates us from anything else in the market. Our approach will drive widespread disruption across an insights industry that to date has been fragmented, having evolved at different paces in different sectors," explains Andersson.

"Organizations need technology that adapts to their business requirements and processes, not the other way around," he added. "Our aim is to support the insights industry as it embraces increasing automation, enabling insight professionals to benefit from the digital evolution of the industry as a whole."

"Our focus will be on delivering the next generation of insight capabilities that will democratize data and make insights available to everyone. Our customers will be able to make better and faster decisions that deliver tangible business outcomes."

Andersson has over 20 years' experience in the global Market Research industry, most recently as the former co-founder and CEO of Dapresy.

Commenting on Andersson's appointment, Kyle Ferguson, CEO at Confirmit added: "With Tobi's passion for insight technology to guide us, there is no limit to our ability to help our customers simplify complex problems and ultimately become more successful.

"He leads an ecosystem of experienced people and proven technology, supported by long-term investment from Verdane. This puts us in a unique position to understand and respond to what our customers need from an insights platform, now and in the future."

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading vendor for Market Research, Customer Experience, and Employee Engagement solutions. Confirmit platforms enable data collection, analysis, visualization and action management to empower businesses to make smarter decisions that drive business growth. Confirmit supports over 650 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's leading brands.

Confirmit has offices in Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Germany, Norway, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

Media Contact:

Emma Gielata

Matter Communications

[email protected]

SOURCE Confirmit

Related Links

http://www.confirmit.com

