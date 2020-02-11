Confirmit Named A Leader in Customer Feedback Management by Independent Research Firm

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Feb. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit, the leading global solutions provider for Customer Experience (CX), Employee Experience(EX) and Market Research (MR) was named a Leader by independent research firm Forrester in a new report: The Forrester Wave™ Customer Feedback Management Platforms, Q1 2020.

The Forrester Wave Customer Feedback Management Platforms report assesses the current state of the market and details findings about how well each vendor fulfills the criteria and where each company fits in relation to another. Using its 40-criteria evaluation, Forrester identified the top vendors in the category and then researched, analyzed and scored them.

Confirmit received the highest possible score in the following criteria: Image and Video Feedback Collection and Mining, Analytics Capabilities, Dashboards and Reporting, Cost, VoE (as it relates to the customer experience), Scalability and Security.

"We're working to ensure customers can really prove the value of CX activities, and we're thrilled to be recognized as a leader in this evaluation by Forrester," said Confirmit CEO Ken Østreng. "Through our technology and solutions, we aim to shift from simply reporting on the customer experience, to consistently driving change and empowering everyone across an organization to make decisions that deliver quantifiable business impact. We're looking to help our clients and their CX teams not only inspire action, but to monitor and understand the impact of that action."

When evaluating Confirmit, Forrester's analysts noted the following findings:

Confirmit continues to focus on flexibility with its " freedom within a framework ". The vendor meets clients where they are by providing a very hands-on approach when needed or enabling self-service when teams are able and willing to do it themselves.

". The vendor meets clients where they are by providing a very hands-on approach when needed or enabling self-service when teams are able and willing to do it themselves. Of the vendors in this evaluation, Confirmit had the longest relationship with its customers. Confirmit remains committed to its customers from both a technology and services perspective – offering a wealth of managed and professional services to help customers advance their programs.

Reference clients appreciate the vendor's flexibility, ability to be configured to their specific needs, cost, and how well the company listens to the voice of its own customers – with references noting that this has been consistent throughout their long relationships. B2B reference clients also cited Confirmit's ability to meet their unique needs as a key reason they stay with the vendor. Confirmit is a great partner for firms looking for either DIY or managed service solutions and for firms that want to embrace the power of Employee Experience (EX) and VoE.

Confirmit is the world's leading SaaS vendor for multi-channel Customer Experience, Employee Engagement, and Market Research solutions. The company has offices in Oslo (headquarters), Grimstad, London, Moscow, New York, San Francisco, Sydney, Vancouver, and Yaroslavl. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo.



Confirmit powers Global 5000 companies and Market Research agencies worldwide with a wide range of software products for feedback / data collection, panel management, data processing, analysis, and reporting. Customers include Aurora, British Standards Institution, Cross-Tab, GfK, GlaxoSmithKline, GMO Research, KeepFactor, Nielsen, Research Now, RS Components, QRS, SSI, and Swisscom. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

