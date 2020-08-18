Confirmit Names New COO and Head of Legal

NEW YORK and OSLO, Norway and LONDON, Aug. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Confirmit has today announced the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer and Head of Legal to its leadership team. Giles Whiting joins as COO, bringing his expertise in building high-performing teams, executing growth strategies, and product development. Rebecca Wright joins the team as Head of Legal, to oversee and deliver efficient legal strategies and compliance programs across an international landscape.

Whiting said: "I'm excited to join the team at what feels like the start of a new era for Confirmit. Confirmit is well positioned to see both business and customer success across its core markets of Market Research, Customer Experience, and Employee Engagement. Its deep roots in these markets plus new product developments and merger with Dapresy create a differentiated and powerful solution for our clients. I look forward to working with the team to continue innovating and delivering world-class services in 2020 and beyond."

Whiting will oversee the strategy for operational execution, helping to position Confirmit as the partner of choice for businesses who need to use insight to drive fact-based decision making.

In her role as Head of Legal, Wright will assume responsibility for the global legal function, bringing her expertise in legal services, legal risk and operations management, compliance, privacy and intellectual property management to support the company's commercial efforts and strategy.

Wright commented: "I'm delighted to be joining the Confirmit team. It is critical that as a business, we work as a trusted and effective partner with our clients, and I am determined to ensure that we are able to do so as the company continues to innovate and evolve in a changing environment."



Prior to Confirmit, Whiting led SoftBank Group's Operating Team where he oversaw their portfolio of strategic and global assets. Whiting has also held executive roles at Medallia, Percepta, TTEC, and McKinsey & Company.

Before joining Confirmit, Wright most recently served as Chief Legal Officer and Company Secretary at Brady PLC, an energy and commodity trading software company, where she established the in-house global legal function, embedding legal into the heart of the business. Prior to this, Wright was Legal Counsel at Rosetta Stone.

"We're thrilled to welcome Giles and Rebecca onto our team as we embark on this new chapter for Confirmit," said Kyle Ferguson, CEO at Confirmit. "We're excited about the level of expertise and energy they bring to the table to help continue to grow our business."

About Confirmit

Confirmit is the world's leading vendor for Market Research, Customer Experience, and Employee Engagement solutions. Confirmit platforms enable data collection, analysis, visualization and action management to empower businesses to make smarter decisions that drive business growth. Confirmit supports over 650 clients in more than 50 countries, including many of the world's leading brands.

Confirmit has offices in Australia, Bosnia and Herzegovina, Canada, Germany, Norway, Russia, Sweden, the United Kingdom and the United States. Confirmit's software is also distributed through partner resellers in Madrid, Milan, and Tokyo. Visit www.confirmit.com for more information.

