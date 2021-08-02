Confluera Named Top Cybersecurity Startup in 2021 Black Unicorn Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluera , the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response, today announced that the company has been named a winner in the "Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups" category of this year's 2021 Black Unicorn Awards, by Cyber Defense Magazine. This prestigious awards program takes place each year during the Black Hat USA conference, honoring cybersecurity innovators from around the world.

"We're pleased to name Confluera as a Winner for the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups for 2021 among a small, elite group of startups in our third annual Black Unicorn awards," said Judges Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of AllegisCyber Capital, David DeWalt of NightDragon, Dr. Peter Stephenson of Cyber Defense Labs and Gary Miliefsky of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This award win comes on the heels of the launch of Confluera's Cloud eXtended Detection and Response (CxDR) solution, designed to protect cloud-native environments from modern cybersecurity threats. Confluera CxDR brings together the best security capabilities from the otherwise silo-ed category of solutions; threat detection, threat analytics, and cloud security. This new CxDR solution reduces the industry average time to detect and mitigate advanced attacks from months down to hours while also reducing the need for personnel with highly specialized cybersecurity expertise.

"We are thrilled to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as one of the Top 10 Cybersecurity Startups of 2021," said John Morgan, CEO of Confluera. "Cloud security continues to be a top concern among organizations as each passing week brings word of a new breach or attack on a cloud environment. That is why at Confluera, we are committed to continuing our development of innovative cloud threat detection and response solutions, built on cloud-native architectures, that can help organizations realize the business benefits of the cloud with lower cyber risk."

To learn more about Confluera's award-winning solutions, please visit www.confluera.com .

About Confluera

Confluera is the leading provider of next-generation Cloud eXtended Detection and Response (CxDR) solutions. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 20 Cybersecurity Startups to Watch in 2021, Confluera's storyboard technology automates cyber attack analysis making small and large security teams more efficient. The solution has unprecedented visibility of attacks in the cloud and modern application architectures, reveals threats in real-time, and will shutdown advanced multistage attacks. To learn more about Confluera's award-winning solution, visit www.confluera.com .

About Cyber Defense Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 9th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber and David DeWalt of NightDragon with much appreciation to emeritus judge Robert Herjavec of Herjavec Group. To see the complete list of Winners for the Black Unicorn Awards for 2021 please visit: https://cyberdefenseawards.com/black-unicorn-awards-Winners-2021/

