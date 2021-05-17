Confluera Named Winner in Two Categories of Cyber Defense Magazine's 2021 Global InfoSec Awards

PALO ALTO, Calif., May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Confluera , the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response, today announced that the company has been named a winner of two Global InfoSec Awards from Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM), the industry's leading electronic information security magazine. The company won Editor's Choice in the Cloud Workload Protection category and Cutting Edge in the XDR – Extended Detection and Response category.

Now in its ninth year, Cyber Defense Magazine's Global InfoSec Awards honor startups, early stage, later stage, and public companies in the information security space who have unique and compelling products and services. As the threat landscape continues to evolve and cloud adoption rates accelerate globally, traditional, and legacy detection and response solutions are no longer adequate for protecting against today's sophisticated cyber-attacks. By leveraging machine learning technology, Confluera provides organizations with innovative, storyboarding capabilities that can identify threats in real-time, ensuring that attacks are intercepted before they can progress into a breach.

"Confluera embodies three major features we judges look for to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats today, providing a cost-effective solution and innovating in unexpected ways that can help stop the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

This year's Global InfoSec Awards were judged by a panel of esteemed CISSP, FMDHS and CEH certified security professionals who have decades of experience in the cybersecurity industry and are continually on the hunt for Next Generation InfoSec solutions.

"We are honored to be recognized by Cyber Defense Magazine as a leading provider of cloud workload protection and XDR," says John Morgan, CEO at Confluera. "This recognition solidifies our team's commitment to bringing innovative solutions to market, enabling organizations to combat today's most advanced threats."

Winners of the Global InfoSec Awards will be celebrated virtually at the 2021 RSA conference beginning on May 17.

About Confluera

Confluera is the leading provider of next-generation cloud detection and response. Recognized by Forbes as one of the Top 20 Cybersecurity Startups to Watch in 2021, Confluera is the only vendor that offers real-time sequencing of various attack steps found in modern cyberattacks. Confluera's patented machine learning technology automates the tedious and error-prone task of correlating events, removes the complexity of manual analysis of multiple systems, and provides a high degree of detection accuracy not previously possible. To learn more about Confluera's award-winning solution, visit www.confluera.com .

About CDM InfoSec Awards

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's ninth year of honoring global InfoSec innovators. Our submission requirements are for any startup, early stage, later stage or public companies in the INFORMATION SECURITY (INFOSEC) space who believe they have a unique and compelling value proposition for their product or service. Learn more at www.cyberdefenseawards.com.

