Conflux Launches $5M Accelerator Program for Web3 Projects in Emerging Markets

The new program will provide funding and hands-on support for early-stage teams launching projects on Conflux eSpace

TORONTO, Oct. 17, 2022 /PRNewswire/ - Conflux, the only regulatory compliant public blockchain in China, today announced the launch of a new accelerator program with $5 million earmarked for Web3 projects in emerging markets. Dubbed eSpace Launch Pad, the program will provide early-stage teams with up to $100,000 in funding to launch their projects on Conflux eSpace, an EVM-compatible smart contract execution environment that lets developers deploy and execute Ethereum-native dApps and smart contracts within the Conflux ecosystem.

"Users in emerging markets can benefit greatly from the promises of Web3 and decentralization, especially those who continue to be underserved or excluded by traditional institutions," said Fan Long, Co-Founder of Conflux. "We're excited to launch this new platform to give projects not only capital but also hands-on support, because we strongly believe that innovations like DeFi will ultimately provide users with more accessibility and greater financial mobility."

Conflux's eSpace Launch Pad aims to identify and back early-stage teams building in DeFi, metaverse applications like GameFi and NFTs, and ecosystem verticals like DAOs, Web3 infrastructure, and Web3 education. In addition to funding, teams will receive hands-on support in branding, community building, token economics, engineering, and marketing from a dedicated team of program mentors.

The program incentivizes both new and existing dApps or platforms to deploy on Conflux eSpace, a seamless process for anyone building an EMV-compatible project. eSpace allows developers to easily deploy and execute EVM-compatible smart contracts without any additional work. A dedicated environment within Conflux, eSpace enables developers to use existing tools from the Ethereum ecosystem, such as libraries (eg: web3.js, ether.js, etc.), wallets (eg: MetaMask, hardware wallets, etc.), and other developer tools (eg: Remix, Hardhat, etc.).

Long added, "With eSpace, it's never been easier for projects to explore and tap into the Conflux community without any technical barriers. It offers a truly frictionless way for teams to jumpstart their multichain expansion—now with funding and support from the core Conflux team."

About Conflux

Conflux is a permissionless Layer 1 blockchain connecting decentralized economies across borders and protocols. Recently migrated to hybrid PoW/PoS consensus, Conflux provides a fast, secure, and scalable blockchain environment with zero congestion, low fees, and improved network security.

As the only regulatory compliant public blockchain in China, Conflux provides a unique advantage for projects building and expanding into Asia. In the region, Conflux has collaborated with global brands and government entities on blockchain and metaverse initiatives, including the city of Shanghai, McDonald's China, and Oreo.

