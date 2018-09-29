Confucian Merchants Conference 2018 kicks off in Shandong

Hao Mingjin, vice chairman of the 13th National People's Congress Standing Committee and chairman of the Central Committee of China National Democratic Construction Association, addressed the meeting. Liu Jiayi, secretary of Shandong Provincial Committee of the Communist Party of China and chairman of the Shandong Provincial People's Congress Standing Committee, delivered a keynote speech. Gong Zheng, governor of Shandong Province and deputy Party chief, was the moderator. Fan Youshan, deputy Party chief and vice chairman of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce, spoke at meeting. Deputy Party chief of Shandong Province Yang Dongqi was also present.

Hao Mingjin congratulated on the opening of the conference. He said support of people from all walks of life at home and abroad is indispensable to Shandong's development. As the province has embarked on a new journey of development, it will present more opportunities for those who have been backing up Shandong.

In his keynote speech, Liu Jiayi noted that Shandong is the birthplace of Confucianism and the spiritual home of Confucian merchants. Confucianism has been advocating virtues of benevolence, righteousness, proper rite, knowledge and integrity, as well as the individual growth path of self-cultivation, family harmony, country management and world peace. They have been affecting merchants generation by generation. The Confucian Merchants Conference is a platform for people to experience the profound history and splendid culture of Shandong, while witnessing the vitality and innovation Shandong is exhibiting today. It is a platform for participants to meet new friends and deepen existing friendships and bonds with each other. Based on common belief in virtues and ethos advocated by Confucianism, they will explore new opportunities and partnerships toward the same direction of win-win outcomes.

As the moderator, Gong Zheng said at the new starting point in quest of high-quality development, Shandong will continue reform and opening up, and give full play to the roles of government, markets and businesses. Working in synergy, they will release new robust driving forces and generate fruitful results.

Fan Youshan extended congratulations to the conference on behalf of All-China Federation of Industry and Commerce. He called on private businesses to join hands and contribute to the prosperity of Shandong. Reviving the Confucian entrepreneurship in a new era, private entrepreneurs will write a splendid chapter in the history of pursuing the Chinese Dream.

Speakers at the opening ceremony include Kong Chuichang, president of Taiwan-based Chinese Association of Confucius and the 79th generation of Confucius' eldest grandson, William Zarit, chairman of the American Chamber of Commerce in China, Yu Xubo, president of COFCO, Wang Wenyin, chairman of Amer International Group, and Zhang Ruimin, chairman of the board of directors and chief executive officer of Haier Group. With profound bonds to their hometown and Shandong Province, they centered on high-quality development and conversion from the old driving forces for economy to new ones and shared their views on Confucian entrepreneurship and potential partnerships in the future. Together, they presented a feast of commercial wisdom that are inspiring and thought-provoking.

An online platform for investment and recruitment was launched at the opening ceremony. The platform integrates demands and supplies of potential projects, talents and capitals in the 10 major industries as new economic drivers and over 180 industrial development parks in 17 cities across the province to facilitate the conversion of development drivers in Shandong Province. As a digital and intelligent comprehensive service center with a global vision, it will offer encompassing and long-lasting support for Shandong to attract businesses, investments and talents in a targeted manner.

SOURCE Information Office of the People's Government of Shandong Province