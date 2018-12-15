Confucius Institute Headquarters/Hanban signs strategic MOU with Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism

The cooperation is aimed at heightening the importance of the role of the global Confucius Institute platform, promoting the virtues of Chinese culture, introducing the world to the charismatic qualities of China and of Sichuan Province through cultural tourism activities, and stimulate innovation to drive the development of Sichuan's cultural tourism industry.

According to the MOU, the two sides will jointly organize cultural exchanges and collaborations involving language, culture and tourism between China and other countries. Confucius Institute Headquarters/Hanban will assist the Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism in setting up information desks at Confucius Institutes and Overseas Chinese Test Centers around the world in a move to promote Sichuan Province's cultural tourism destinations, organize promotional events for Sichuan's cultural tourism industry in certain countries according to actual needs as well as invite directors, teachers and students of Confucius Institutes to Sichuan to assist in research into cultural tourism.

The Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism plans to develop textbooks and courses on Bashu culture (the predominant culture in Sichuan Province), according to the needs of Confucius Institutes, and promote their use in Confucius Institutes around the world following approval. At the same time, the Department will approach local governments, businesses and social organizations across Sichuan province to raise funds for the building of more Confucius Institutes through voluntary donations and other forms of support. With the consent of Confucius Institute Headquarters/Hanban, the Department may use the Confucius Institute platform to launch international marketing campaigns.

This Memorandum of Understanding is valid for 3 years.

SOURCE Sichuan Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism