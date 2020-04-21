Confucius Institute U.S. Center Joins with the Red Cross to Encourage Community-based Service to confront Covid-19

WASHINGTON, April 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Since educational organizations have moved from campus to community, providing effective distance learning opportunities has become educator's key focus. To continue education through community engagement, the Confucius Institute U.S. Center (CIUS Center) has launched an initiative with the Red Cross to assist students in remaining actively engaged in their communities during these challenging times. With the Red Cross's unique expertise in crisis healthcare, these efforts stretch across the country into the communities where our students have returned home. The campaign is being shared across the university-based network of Confucius Institute language and culture programs to empower students from across the United States to address the crisis with practical steps for making a difference.

"Student lives have been disrupted and their education sidelined at this moment of crisis," said Erik Eging, CIUS Communications Associate. "Yet across the United States we are seeing students and teachers trying to help those around them. The Red Cross represents public service in communities across the country, making it a natural choice for us to recommend, to equip students to give blood and assistance in their hometowns."

To learn more about the Red Cross campaign #SleevesUpwithCI, click here.

This is not The CIUS Center's first service project since the outbreak of COVID-19. The Washington, DC based non-profit organized a interpretation and language resource program for medical centers across the United States to address the needs of those developing medical solutions.

CIUS Center Executive Director Gao Qing observed, "As a community of Chinese language learners, educators, and professionals, the coronavirus outbreak hits close to home. With bilingual expertise and a global educational network, including a number of medical schools around the world, we recognize we are in a unique position to offer support." To learn more, click here.

Across the United States, Confucius Institute students and teachers have been staying involved locally by organizing donations of Personal Protection Equipment in various states and sharing information.

Click here to learn more CIUS Center recommended ways for making a difference.

The Confucius Institute U.S. Center believes that seeing the world through someone else's eyes can be a life-changing experience that helps us build bridges from one culture to another. Like other educators across the country, individual CI programs are developing on-line learning for the students at local schools and universities. Contact local Confucius Institutes for specific programs and visit the CIUS Center's Online Learning webpage.

To learn more about the Confucius Institute and how the programs operate, visit www.ciuscenter.org.

