Confucius Institute U.S. Center Open Letter to Editors Nationwide:

WASHINGTON, July 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Dear Editors,

Confucius Institute programs are often in the news, as people frustrated with the policies of a country on the other side of the world aim their frustrations locally, at language and cultural exchange programs run by U.S. educational establishments. Negative coverage of CI programs almost universally includes sweeping statements and broad conclusions about foreign policy leading to attacks on CI programs as the convenient scapegoat. Recently, a student-led effort from a group called the Athenai Institute pledged to make sure their fellow students would no longer have access to CI classes.

Usually complaints are reported without any attempt at balance or to learn more about the actual content and perspectives of CI programs or any discussion as to why, in this global economy, speaking Chinese or being familiar with Chinese culture could benefit students.

The attacks on the programs are embarrassing and frustrating for participants who know that these programs are locally run by personnel hired by U.S. schools who also decide the curriculum. But don't take our word for it.

In a sleeper report that detailed the CI program's independence, a nonpartisan GAO (Governmental Accountability Office) report issued in February 2019 examined Confucius Institute agreements and operations after more than a year of study, submitting their findings to the U.S. House and Senate for consideration. In 50-plus pages of facts, the details surrounding CI programs are often the exact opposite of what is reported.

Going forward, we hope journalists will check out the report and cover the perspective of students who value their CI programs for the global opportunities they provide.

Sincerely,

Gao Qing

Executive Director

Erik Eging

External Communications Associate

Confucius Institute U.S. Center

Click here to more about the GAO report. To learn more about the Confucius Institute and how the programs operate, visit www.ciuscenter.org.

MEDIA ALERT: To set up an interview or for more information, contact the CIUS Center at [email protected]

The Confucius Institute U.S. Center is a (501)(c)(3) nonprofit organization that promotes the value of mutual understanding between the US and China through language education and cultural exchanges. Confucius Institute programs operate independently at host colleges and universities to prepare the next generation of leaders through language, arts, culture and educational travel experiences. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram @CIUSCenter.

SOURCE Confucius Institute U.S. Center

Related Links

http://www.ciuscenter.org/

