Congenital Adrenal Hyperplasia Epiomic Epidemiology Forecasts 2018-2028

Congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH) is a group of genetic disorders associated with deficiencies of several adrenal enzymes which lead to abnormal production of glucocorticoids, mineralocorticoids and sex steroids. This, in turn, affects metabolism, sodium and water balance and the development of primary or secondary sex characteristics. CAH can occur in classic (severe) or non-classic (mild) forms depending on the amount of residue enzyme activity. This report covers only the classic form of the disorder.

This report provides the current prevalent population for CAH across 31 Major Markets (USA, Canada, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, UK, Poland, Netherlands, Belgium, Norway, Sweden, Denmark, Austria, Switzerland, Ireland, Czech Republic, Hungary, Romania, Croatia, Russia, Turkey, Egypt, Japan, China, South Korea, India, Australia, Brazil, Mexico, Argentina) split by gender and 5-year age cohort. In addition to the current prevalence, the report provides an overview of the risk factors, diagnosis and prognosis of the disease, along with specific variations by geography and ethnicity.

Providing a value-added level of insight from the publisher's analysis team, CAH patients grouped by disease form have been quantified and presented alongside the overall prevalence figures. These sub-populations within the main disease are also included at a country level across the 10-year forecast snapshot.

Main symptoms and co-morbidities of CAH include:

Hypertension, hyperlipidaemia, diabetes and venous thromboembolism

Osteoporosis/osteopaenia

Growth impairment and short stature

Infertility

Respiratory and gastrointestinal infections

