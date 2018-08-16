Congratulations to our Clients Awarded Places on the Inc. 500/5000 lists

NEWPORT BEACH, Calif., Aug. 16, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- CEO Coaching International, the leading firm coaching over 170 of the world's top growth-focused Entrepreneurs, is proud to congratulate all of our clients on the Inc. 500/5000 lists. This annual list ranks the country's top 5000 fastest-growing private companies and ranks them according to percentage revenue growth over a three-year period.

#683 SANTE Realty Investments



SANTE Realty Investments offers commercial real estate investment opportunities. This is SANTE's 3rd year on the Inc 5000 list, having climbed 122 places over last year's ranking. They have experienced an amazing 733% growth over the last three years.

#778 TaskUs



TaskUs provides customer care and back-office support systems for clients, including email response technology for apps and websites. This is the 6th consecutive year TaskUs has been included on the Inc. 500/5000 list. Over the past three years, TaskUs has experienced a breakneck growth rate greater than 645% and just closed a $250 Million investment valuing the business at over $500 Million.

#781 The Pizza Press



The Pizza Press operates a build your own pizza restaurant. This is the 1st year The Pizza Press has been included on the Inc. 500/5000 list. Under CEO Dara Maleki's leadership, The Pizza Press has grown 639% in the last three years.

#882 ConversionPoint Technologies



ConversionPoint Technologies is group of e-Commerce technology providers that assist brands, advertisers, and agencies connect with, acquire, and retain customers. Founded in 2011 in Irvine CA, ConversionPoint has grown 567% and joins the Inc 500/5000 list for the first time.

#897 Midway Dental Supply



Midway Dental is a full-service dental dealer that sells everything from floss to 3D CT X-ray machines. Midway Dental has been named to the Inc. 500/5000 list for the third year in a row with a three-year growth of 555% and nearly doubled their revenue over last year to $46.7 M.

#1388 Victra



Victra owns and operates over 200 retail locations that sell Verizon Wireless products and services, and is a 8-Time Honoree of the Inc. 5000 list. Long time CEO Coaching International client Rich Balot led the organization to 341% growth over three years.

#1603 Americord Registry



Americord Registry supervises the collection, processing and storage of umbilical cord blood and tissue from newborn babies in case it is needed for future medical treatments. Americord Registry is appearing on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year with a three-year growth of 290%.

#2102 Broadvoice



Broadvoice offers small and mid-sized businesses a unified approach to communications. Broadvoice has been named to the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth consecutive year with 211% growth over three years and is the #22 on the Top Telecommunications list.

#2385 Geraci Law Firm



Geraci Law Firm offers corporate, securities, real estate, litigation, and bankruptcy law services. This is Geraci's second year on the list and have climbed 728 places over last year's ranking. The last three years has seen them grow by 182%.

#2551 Rastaclat



Rastaclat designs, creates, and sells patented bracelets that are symbols of doing good for yourself and others. Rastaclat has grown their revenue 168% over the last three years.

#2745 Amify



Amify helps companies, brands, and individuals maximize their product's potential and reach on the Amazon platform. This is the first time Amify has appeared on the Inc 500/5000 list with a three year growth of 151%.

#3129 Percepture



Percepture specializes in sales-focused and brand-building media and social communications campaigns for business-to-business and consumer organizations. Percepture has grown their revenue 127% over the last three years.

#3201 Desai Hotel Group



Desai Hotel Group specializes in developing and managing select service hotel assets throughout the Southeastern United States. This is their third appearance on the Inc. 500/5000 list and the last three years has seen them grow by 123%. They are also in the top three companies in Mississippi.

#3498 Culmen International



Culmen International assists the U.S. government and private industry with the execution of international security initiatives, providing advisory services, program management support and acquisition, logistics, and training services. Culmen International has appeared on the Inc. 5000 list seven times prior and have grown 108%. They've also climbed an impressive 1078 places over last year's ranking.

#3580 Carson Group



The Carson Group offers wealth management advisory services. This is their second time appearing on the Inc. 5000 list with a three-year growth rate of 105% and a 2017 revenue of over $71 M.

#4096 Epic Freight Solutions



Epic Freight Solutions is a third-party logistics company that helps businesses with domestic and international transportation services. They were also voted as one of the best small businesses to work at in Los Angeles. They have grown 85% over the last three years.

#4348 The A Team Executive Management



The A Team Executive Management provides outsourced accounting services including part-time bookkeeping, Controller, and CFO services. This is the first year they have appeared on the Inc. 5000 with a growth rate of 76%.

#4714 Ammex



Ammex Imports and distributes disposable gloves and barrier protection products at wholesale to clients. Founded in 1988, this is the fourth time Ammex has appeared on the Inc 500/5000 list, including ranking #332 in 1995. They have experienced 66% growth over three years and 2017 revenue was $122.4 M.

CEO Coaching International is also honored to have been awarded a spot on the Inc. 5000 list for the fourth year in a row, ranking at #1910 with a three-year growth rate of 235%. It is CEO Coaching International's relentless focus on their client's growth that has led them to be included in this list.

CEOs and entrepreneurs working with CEO Coaching International for 4 years or more have experienced an average CAGR in revenue of 40.1% during their time period as a client, more than four times the national average. Additionally, CEO Coaching International clients have averaged a 210% growth in profit since first becoming clients of the firm. The combined revenue of all CEO Coaching International clients is over $6.5 billion and employs over 25,000 people. CEO Coaching International coaches CEOs and entrepreneurs in 22 countries.

All of our clients have demonstrated outstanding performance and are significant contributors to the national business landscape. At CEO Coaching International, we are honored to provide innovative, client-centric solutions that enable high growth businesses like these to excel.

