Congratulations to the 2020 Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund Scholarship Finalists!

WASHINGTON, Sept. 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- FEEA is pleased to announce the finalists of its 2020 merit-based scholarship competition. This year, FEEA awarded 221 scholarships, with support from our partners. Selected from over 2,300 applicants, these individuals were chosen for their outstanding academic achievements and community engagement. A full list of finalists can be found here: http://feea.org/2020finalists

This infographic provides statistics about the 2020 scholarship program.

The 2020 finalists represent a diverse set of academic majors and institutions of higher learning. They also hail from all 50 states, DC, Puerto Rico, and overseas postings. The majority are children of federal employees who serve in over 90 federal departments and agencies. Others are grandchildren of retired federal employees, and federal employees themselves.

FEEA is especially grateful to the many individual donors who joined the following organizations in sponsoring this year's competition:

This program, and all FEEA's programs, are made possible by our generous individual and organizational sponsors who donate and pledge to CFC#11185 each year.

The application for the 2021 FEEA Scholarship competition will be available in October through the FEEA website, www.feea.org. The deadline to apply is Thursday, March 25, 2021, 3:00 pm EDT.

For more information contact Joyce Warner, Executive Director, Federal Employee Education & Assistance Fund, [email protected] or 202-554-0007, ext 101

