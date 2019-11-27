Congressional Candidate Famela Ramos States "I am a Unifier not a Divider"

SAN DIEGO, Nov. 27, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressional Candidate Famela Ramos responded today to a series of vicious attack emails received by San Diego residents.

The emails appear to solicit campaign contributions on behalf of a Democrat running against Ramos in the race for the 53rd Congressional district.

Full of vitriol and misogyny, the emails present Famela Ramos as a homophobic member of the extreme right and, most despicably, as a "race traitor".

The emails use an image of Ramos posing with her son to falsely claim Ramos was engaging in "homophobic activities". Regarding the image, Ramos responded, "I advocate for unity, which requires acceptance of, and compassion toward all individuals. However, I feel that issues about gender identity have no place during "story hour" of young children1. Educational resources for children are already limited, and I will speak out when I feel they are not being used effectively."

While Famela Ramos has always been a vocal advocate for better public school administration, the attack emails completely disregard her history of advocacy. Instead, they paint her as a homophobic extremist to incite readers into donating money to her Democrat opponent.

Because the emails originated from public accounts, the authenticity could not be verified. Despite this, the Famela Ramos Campaign felt it necessary to address the allegations in a proactive manner.

"I refuse to believe that my opponents in the race for the 53rd Congressional District would stoop down to the level of misinformation or posting false Facebook accounts and identities. My position is that Judgment comes from God alone."

Ramos concluded, "In the words of Jesus Christ "How can you say to your brother, 'Let me take the speck out of your eye,' while there is still a beam in your own eye?2"

