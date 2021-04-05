Congressional Candidate Joe Collins to Visit In-Person Learning Facility at the San Diego Convention Center

LOS ANGELES, April 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to bring awareness to the current border crisis, Congressional Candidate Joe Collins will be visiting the San Diego Convention Center, where hundreds of migrant children are being sheltered, on Tuesday, April 6 at 8:30 AM PDT.

The San Diego County Office of Education has received criticism since they began offering in person classes to migrant children over American children. Joe Collins realizes more than ever the importance of solving our current border crisis.

Joe Collins is a US Congressional Candidate and Navy Veteran

Hundreds of thousands of American children are unable to return to school because of states' reactions to the COVID pandemic. Despite these restrictions, Biden's administration appears to be prioritizing the in-person education of unaccompanied minors entering the country illegally.

Collins stated, "I'm not thrilled to see the damage that the Biden administration's call to the border is causing but I want to see for myself what is going on in these facilities. It's time politicians like Biden and Maxine be held accountable for their policies and how they impact the American people. Our children deserve to be put first. With all the speculation surrounding the in-person learning happening at these facilities I want to inspect the conditions myself."

President Joe Biden's announcement that he would halt deportations for the first 100 days of his administration has only urged millions of immigrants to cross the US-Mexico border illegally, resulting in a massive influx of human trafficking. Joe Collins opposes these actions because he takes a strong stance against weak borders, human trafficking, and empowering dangerous Mexican cartels.

Joe Collins is a 13.5-year Navy Veteran who is running for Congress against Rep. Maxine Waters. Collins grew up in South Los Angeles and is running on a platform of reducing crime and homelessness in the area while improving the community through better education and creating a more favorable environment for businesses. In 2020, Joe Collins received nearly double the number of votes of any Republican candidate in the history of California's 43rd Congressional District.

