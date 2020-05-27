Congressional Candidate Laura Loomer To Resume Campaign Activities Amongst Growing Support

PALM BEACH, Fla., May 27, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Laura Loomer, Republican candidate for Congress in Florida's 21st District, home to President and Mrs. Trump, will officially resume campaign activities on June 1st, 2020 as Florida, under Governor DeSantis' leadership, moves into Phase 2 of the reopening process following the Chinese Virus Pandemic.

Laura Loomer stated, "My campaign is looking forward to safely resuming campaign activities to win Florida's 21st Congressional seat. Governor DeSantis is doing a great job setting an example for the nation's governors by leading Florida into Phase 2 and ending the lockdown. Just as Florida's businesses are eager to get back to work and Floridians are waiting in anticipation to venture outside, so are we!"

On March 9th, Laura Loomer for Congress was the first federal campaign in the nation to temporarily halt events and public activities like door knocking due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Loomer instructed volunteers and staff to assist with community needs such as blood drives and mask making for first responders.

Karen Giorno, President Trump's 2016 Florida State Director and chief strategist for the Loomer campaign commented, "Laura is running against Lois Frankel who advocates for an indefinite shutdown while abdicating her duties with proxy votes in Congress. Moreover, Frankel is more interested in pushing for easily manipulated absentee voting in November, instead of focusing on rebuilding Florida's economy. Florida needs and deserves better, and that's Laura Loomer."

In addition to endorsements from Roger Stone, Rep. Paul Gosar, Michelle Malkin, and Judge Jeanine Pirro, Laura Loomer has secured endorsements from Rush Limbaugh's producer "Bo Snerdley", Hollywood conservative Chuck Woolery, and comedian Roseanne Barr.

Last month, President Trump retweeted support for Laura Loomer's campaign, which he has now done twice since Loomer filed to run for Congress in the Mar a Lago district.

Loomer closed by saying, "While my opponent Lois Frankel continues to socially distance herself from the concerns and needs of Florida 21 voters, I'm excited to listen to the voters around the district including 2020 graduates who were forced to have virtual graduations and were robbed of meaningful life milestones. Additionally, Florida 21 small businesses need our help and my campaign will do all that we can to assist their efforts to rebuild while we work to flip this seat red!"

