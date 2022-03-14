Congressional Candidate Shrina Kurani Launches Climate-Focused NFT Drop on Abris

The NFTs are available now through March 31 and are priced at $1250 and $5800. The assets also represent greater utility: NFT holders will have access to airdrops from other crypto and climate projects, intimate conversations with climate scientists, and exclusive invitations to the campaign's Earth Day party in the metaverse.

In late 2021 Kurani—who seeks to engage the crypto community in the future of Web3 policy-making—became the first candidate running for federal office to launch an NFT drop. Since that time other political candidates have followed suit, demonstrating the surging interest in both NFTs and the broader financial innovation taking hold across the crypto industry.

"As a former cleantech entrepreneur I know firsthand the importance of sourcing energy-efficient processes whenever possible, yet too often this still leads to compromises and trade-offs," said Kurani. "By partnering with Abris for this drop, which leverages the hyper-efficient Algorand network, we're shining a light on the innovation happening in the Web3 world - innovation that is community-driven, inclusive, and, yes, climate-minded. Tech- and crypto-literate legislators like myself are essential to paving a path toward this reality, and we hope this NFT drop gets people excited about everything the future of the internet can enable."

Abris is built on the Algorand blockchain, a network that is so computationally lightweight it can run on a device as simple as a Raspberry Pi. This enables creators, brands, and users to take advantage of the benefits of NFTs and digital uniqueness without the extreme energy intensiveness required by other blockchain protocols. Last year, Algorand also announced a novel partnership with ClimateTrade to offset its minimal remaining emissions and become the first carbon-negative blockchain network.

Launched in 2021, Abris is an easy-to-use platform for NFTs with a creator-driven profit structure. The marketplace is designed to enable anyone to mint NFTs securely and in a single step, as well as to sell, buy, and resell with ease. In addition to the open marketplace, Abris offers NFTs as a Service (NFTaaS), a white glove solution to help artists, galleries, political campaigns, social impact initiatives and brands mint and sell their own NFT collections.

"When innovative ideas meet technology, fundraising becomes a memorable experience," said Priya Samant, CEO of Abris. "It is very promising to see political candidates getting creative and venturing into the world of NFTs."

To participate in the fundraiser and explore the NFT drop, visit https://shrinakurani.abris.io/

About Shrina Kurani for Congress

Shrina Kurani is the first-ever federal candidate to launch NFTs for their campaign. The NFT drop aims to educate the American population on blockchain to continue building the bridge between crypto and politics, engage the crypto community to participate in the future of crypto legislation, and help get Shrina to Congress so we can have more crypto-literate legislators in DC.

About Abris

Abris.io is a company focused solely on NFT Omni Stores on the Algorand blockchain network. Abris enables innovative creators around the world to showcase their creativity as NFTs as either part of an exclusive collection of unique and rare NFTs or having a Omni store with their different types of NFTs, and empower them to market their assets with no boundaries.

Abris.io also provides NFTs-as-a-Service (NFTaaS) to help artists, celebrities, charities, galleries, political campaigns, social impact initiatives, brands and enterprises to mint/auction their NFTs as well, enabling unique event tickets as NFTs.

Abris.io creates a sustainable NFT marketplace by using Algorand, the greenest Blockchain. At Abris we are democratizing the world of NFTs by empowering and building a creative economy. For more information, visit https://abris.io/

About Algorand

Algorand is building the technology to power the Future of Finance (FutureFi), the convergence of traditional and decentralized models into a unified system that is inclusive, frictionless, and secure. Founded by Turing Award-winning cryptographer Silvio Micali, Algorand developed a blockchain infrastructure that offers the interoperability and capacity to handle the volume of transactions needed for defi, financial institutions and governments to smoothly transition into FutureFi. The technology of choice for more than 1000 global organizations, Algorand is enabling the simple creation of next generation financial products, protocols and exchange of value. For more information, visit www.algorand.com .

