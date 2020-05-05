Congressional Caucus On Youth Sports Leads 'Member Sign-On' Letter In Support Of PLAY Sports Coalition

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Two weeks after initial letters backed by a united front of youth and local sports leaders were delivered to Congressional leadership in the United States Senate and House of Representatives, the bipartisan co-chairs of the Congressional Caucus on Youth Sports, Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI), Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL), Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX), and Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND), are the first to join the PLAY Sports Coalition Member Sign-On Letter.

The Member Sign-On letter, circulated to Members of Congress for their support, calls for the expansion of emergency funding to save volunteer-driven organizations, youth sports infrastructure and jobs. This will be a critical component to ensuring young people have access to sports in a safe environment and receive the physical, social, emotional and cognitive benefits organized sports provides, especially in sports-based youth development programs.

Rep. Ron Kind (D-WI)

"Especially now, physical activity and staying active is so important for kids and teens. While most organized youth sports are on hold during the COVID-19 pandemic, we must ensure that youth sports organizations are able to survive until it's safe to resume organized sports again. I am proud to work on a bipartisan basis to provide support for youth sports organizations during this difficult time."

Rep. Rodney Davis (R-IL)

"I coached my twin boys' youth football team for years and I've seen firsthand the dedication and sacrifice that's required by the players, parents, and communities to make these leagues successful. This pandemic has shut down all youth sports and caused uncertainty for young athletes across our country. As a co-chair of the Youth Sports Caucus, we're working to help these leagues that provide so much value to our kids be able to continue when it's safe to do so."

Rep. Marc Veasey (D-TX)

"As a father and former youth athlete, I know firsthand that participation in youth sports offers a multitude of benefits that extends far beyond the court, field, or the arena. Unfortunately, these unprecedented times have greatly impacted the youth sports industry, leaving many of these nonprofits and small businesses on the brink of permanent closures—that is why I am proud to lead this bipartisan effort to call for funding that will help stabilize and support the youth sports sector."

Rep. Kelly Armstrong (R-ND)

"Youth sports are an integral part of our communities. As a kids' baseball and softball coach, I've seen firsthand how sports teach kids to work as a team, celebrate wins, accept losses, and stay physically fit. Our kids are the ones who stand to lose the most if we don't come together and help youth sports recover from this pandemic."

Also, in the past two weeks, the number of local and youth sports organizations signed on as members of the PLAY Sports Coalition has more than doubled,surpassing 1,000 community leaders representing millions of young athletes, working families, coaches and volunteers across the country—a true national advocacy movement under the campaign title, Unite 2 PLAY (#Unite2PLAY).

These two developments, the Member Sign-On Letter and the significant increase in Coalition membership, mark a strong commitment to the PLAY Sports mission to ensure that these institutions, particularly sports-based youth development programs serving at-risk youth from under-resourced communities, not only survive, but thrive coming out of this pandemic.

The economic devastation of COVID-19 forced a sudden pause in play, requiring immediate action. An industry led almost entirely by volunteers, nonprofits and small businesses risks major disruption, if not a complete collapse, resulting from pandemic-driven closure or bankruptcy.

Expanding existing CARES Act relief programs for the small businesses and nonprofits in youth and local sports—including sports-based youth development organizations, interscholastic sports programs and youth sports providers—will provide certainty for millions of young athletes.

Among the asks of Congress in the PLAY Sports Coalition's April 20 letters was support of an $8.5 billion economic stabilization fund for youth sports providers and the formation of a youth sports COVID-19 Task Force.

The Congressional Caucus on Youth Sports promotes the values of sportsmanship, civility, respect, health, safety, fun and physical activity among players and leaders, including coaches, parents and officials.

Its purpose is to educate members of Congress, the media and the public on the need to restore a child-centered focus in youth sports that will produce immeasurable positive benefits for the well-being and character development among this nation's youth.

PLAY Sports Coalition is being led by a volunteer steering committee consisting of representatives across the youth sports industry, including Jon Butler (Pop Warner), Jeremy Goldberg (LeagueApps), Keri King (Triple Crown Sports), Benita Fitzgerald Mosley (Olympic Gold Medalist, CEO & Sports Strategist), Wayne B. Moss (National Council of Youth Sports), and Luke Zaientz (Reigning Champs). Active Policy Solutions, led by Terri Lakowski, is serving as a special advisor to the Coalition and its Steering Committee.

