Congressional Medal of Honor Society and Foundation Announce Operational Enhancements to Expand Virtual Educational Programs and Better Support Veterans

CHARLESTON, S.C., Nov. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- In an effort to increase their reach to students, educators and veterans and the involvement of the 69 living recipients of the Medal of Honor in the delivery, The Congressional Medal of Honor Society and Foundation today announced transformational operational changes that include new platforms to deliver educational programs virtually, streamlined operations, and launched a new interactive website (www.cmohs.org) that will better serve their members, supporters and donors.

During this year of drastic changes and disruptions in the corporate and nonprofit sectors, the Society and Foundation have worked diligently to make necessary and positive changes to their operational dynamics that strengthen their focus to educate, connect, inspire, preserve, and support.

The numerous programs and initiatives of the Society continue to grow, which includes the Character Development Program, the Veterans Outreach Program, The Citizen Honors Awards, the Medal of Honor Museum on board the USS Yorktown, and the preservation of archives and historical research of the over 3,500 Recipients of the Medal of Honor.

With the Society focused on education and outreach around their core values of courage, sacrifice, commitment, integrity, citizenship, and patriotism, the Foundation can expand their development efforts in support of the Society. These operational changes have allowed the Society to further expand its educational programs through the Character Development Program.

About The Congressional Medal of Honor Society: Charter by Congress in 1958, the Congressional Medal of Honor Society is a 501(c)(3) organization that is dedicated to preserving the legacy of the Medal of Honor and its Recipients, inspiring America's youth and its Veterans, and supporting the Recipients as they connect with communities across the country. The Medal of Honor Foundation, established in 1999, advances the mission of the Society and provides a path for financial support through private philanthropy – gifts from individuals, corporations, and foundations – and receives no government funding.

