Congressman Brian Higgins D. New York Sponsors a New Purple Heart Flag Bill

BUFFALO, N.Y., May 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter #187 has hosted a ceremony to provide for Congressman Brian Higgins to announce a new Purple Heart Flag Bill, H.R. # 5237 to amend Title 36, United States Code, to designate the Purple Heart Flag to be flown at Federal Buildings and Memorial locations nationwide. Congressman Higgins is presenting a new way to honor those killed or wounded in combat with the introduction of the Purple Heart Flag Act. It would require the display of a Purple Heart Flag at federal facilities such as war memorials, VA hospitals, and national cemeteries and other federal buildings. The Purple Heart flag would be required by congressional law to be flown on specific days of year such as Memorial Day, Flag Day - June 14, 4th of July, Purple Heart Day - August 7th, Veterans Day and other days to be considered.

Higgins says, "Americans need to be reminded of the sacrifices our veterans have made. Raising the Purple Heart Flag would provide a visual reminder of the wounds our warriors endured and the soldiers who have laid down their lives to uphold the liberties this nation was founded on and continues to hold dear. Congressmen and Congress women who wish to co-sponsor or support this Bill with Higgins can contact Congressman Brian Higgin's office, Higgins added, "patriotic citizens also wishing to assist in this lobbying effort to have Congress pass the Purple Heart Flag Act into law, all are encouraged to call their congressional representatives to support H.R. Bill #5237."

Over one million military personnel have been killed in America's wars throughout our history along with millions more receiving combat wounds in combat of wars. Now is the time for all Americans to show their appreciation to those who sacrificed the most in our efforts to keep our freedoms and principals so that all Americans will always live in peace to live in the pursuit of happiness.

The Purple Heart image reflects an image of strength and courage that millions of combat wounded veterans stayed the course with until their lives came to better times. Go to Facebook, themilitaryorderofthepurpleheartbuffalony or Russell Ward at 716-587-1120 or [email protected] for more information regarding the Purple Heart Medal.

SOURCE Military Order of the Purple Heart Chapter #187