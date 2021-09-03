Congressman Chris Smith Announces Bill to Reauthorize Trafficking Victims Protection Act

This critical bill will strengthen both the domestic and international response to the second largest criminal enterprise in the world – human trafficking. Several key programs such as a jobs empowerment program, housing for survivors of trafficking, and critical prevention programs are included among the many proposed programs. The bill will also create several provisions ensuring accountability across private and public sector entities, as well as foreign governments who are not taking adequate steps to address trafficking in their countries.

This bill addresses many gaps in our response to human trafficking and is the most substantive bill since the original TVPA in 2000. While ATI has been honored to be a part of drafting this bill, it is the collective and collaborative work of many of our partner organizations.



"ATI offers its full support for the Frederick Douglass Reauthorization Act, and we have been honored to participate in the discussions to augment efforts to combat human trafficking domestically and abroad. The dedication of Representatives Smith and Bass in ensuring victims are protected, offenders are prosecuted, and prevention is prioritized is commendable as we work together to stop human trafficking before it starts," said Anne Basham, CEO, Anti-Trafficking International.



While there is much work left to be done, this bill will serve to ensure the necessary resources and programs are available to eradicate this heinous crime.



For more information on ATI's anti-human trafficking programs, or to learn more about human trafficking: Contact Anti-Trafficking International at [email protected], visit our website (www.PreventHT.org) or call 1-833-ASK2END.

