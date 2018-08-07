Congressman Olson Visits LoveHandle Phone Grip Headquarters

During the visit Congressman Olson was able to see the production facility, meet the team of 30 plus employees as well as sit down with Watts, his father Dave, and son Ethan to see three generations of entrepreneurship in the Watts' family.

"It's always great to meet people who not only want to live the American dream but are actively seeking it out and instilling it in their families," Congressman Olson said. "The Watts family is a great example of striving for something more and there's no better place to do that than Texas. I will continue to work at the federal level to cut red tape and provide a strong environment for entrepreneurs to succeed."

About LoveHandle: The LoveHandle phone grip is an American made product manufactured in Texas. The LoveHandle phone grip was created by John Murphy as a way to keep his phone safe while taking photos on his honeymoon. Since then Murphy and Watts have partnered to bring LoveHandle's to anyone interested in keeping their phone safe. LoveHandle has been featured on Good Morning America, The View, HSN and more.

