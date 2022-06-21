Congressmen Gerry Connolly and Raja Krishnamoorthi Applaud Sewa International's Work

WASHINGTON, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Congressmen Gerald E. Connolly of Virginia and Raja Krishnamoorthi of Illinois have recognized, on the floor of the US Congress, Sewa International's service to underserved communities, and for coordinating development projects around the world.

Speaking at the recently concluded session of the 117th Congress, Representative Connolly of Virginia's 11th District, said "Sewa workers take inspiration from the Hindu principles of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam -- meaning 'the whole world is one family' - and Sarve Bhavantu Sukhinah – meaning 'may all be happy' to serve humanity in distress."

"Sewa volunteers have served in the US during Hurricane Harvey in 2017, California wildfires in 2019 and 2020, and most recently during the COVID-19 pandemic. Their enormous network has been invaluable in the last few years, providing $15 million worth of food, and personal protection equipment (PPE) and medical supplies to those in need. Hundreds of thousands of people benefit from their work every year," Congressman Connolly said.

Referring to Sewa's work during the ongoing war in Ukraine, he said "Sewa volunteers have helped thousands of international students and citizens to evacuate the warzone, irrespective of their race, religion, gender, or nationality. These volunteers work tirelessly to aid those who are vulnerable… and they are one of the seven key trusted partners of the Federal Emergency Management Agency."

Concluding his remarks, Congressman Connolly asked his colleagues in Congress to join him in commending the extraordinary service of Sewa International and its thousands of volunteers. "I wish them every continued success in their efforts to bring our one family closer together and promote happiness for all," he said.

International Aid:

Speaking on the floor of the House, Raja Krishnamoorthi, representative from Illinois' 8th congressional district recognized Sewa International, eGlobal Doctors, the American Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (AAPI), and Doctors Without Borders for providing international aid to fight the COVID-19 pandemic throughout the world. Congressman Krishnamoorthi is a co-founder of the Global Vaccine Caucus and member of the Special Select Committee on the Coronavirus Crisis.

Recognizing the threat posed by the COVID-19 pandemic and efforts to curb the spread of deadly variants abroad helped save American lives at home, Congressman Krishnamoorthi said, "Sewa International and other organizations assisted countries like India, Bangladesh, Nepal, Pakistan, Guyana, Iraq, South Africa, Suriname, and Trinidad by sending oxygen concentrators and other necessary COVID supplies."

Elaborating on the work of Sewa and other organizations, Congressman Krishnamoorthi said, "…such organizations raised millions of dollars for COVID-19 relief efforts, distributed hundreds of thousands of surgical masks, delivered hot meals and food kits, established helplines and conducted webinars on health and visa issues."

Concluding his speech, Raja Krishnamoorthi said that "…while our battle with this virus is not yet finished, I want to recognize the exemplary efforts of these organizations for their heroic efforts."

About Sewa International

Sewa International (www.sewausa.org) is a 501 (c)(3) Hindu faith-based charitable nonprofit that works in the areas of disaster recovery, education, and development. Sewa has 43 Chapters across the USA and serves regardless of race, color, religion, sex, age, disability, or national origin.

