Congresswoman Elaine Luria Tours 'The Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy' - Industry-Leading Maritime School Specializes in Training Military Members to Become Professional Mariners

NORFOLK, Va., Dec. 7, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy (MAMA – https://mamatrains.com/) proudly announced it had been visited by U.S. Representative Elaine Luria (D) from Virginia's Second Congressional District. MAMA's mariner training program is of particular interest to Luria, who currently serves on the House Armed Services Committee and the House Committee on Veterans' Affairs, after previously serving two decades in the Navy to retire with a rank of Commander. MAMA is a highly respected, state-of-the-art vocational center that focuses on helping individuals interested in entering the maritime profession. With over 90+ USCG-approved deck courses and engineering classes, MAMA provides affordable instruction to both civilian and military mariners from around the globe, while also helping active service members advance careers as mariners with a unique Military to Mariner program.

Pictured here David Wickersham, Capt. USN (ret), Karen Thomas, Chief Engineer Ray Blanchet, Congresswoman Elaine Luria, Dr. Charles Stuppard, Capt. USN (ret) and Ed Nanartowich, Capt. USMM, USN (ret). Captain Ed Nanartowich, President, Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy and Congresswoman Elaine Luria

"We are exceptionally pleased to have hosted Congresswoman Luria and her staff as MAMA guests," said Captain Ed Nanartowich. "She has a distinguished career as a naval officer and a deep and sincere interest in advancing the lives and careers of other service members, veterans and mariners alike. Rep. Luria came to understand the importance of the work we do here, which is no less than training the next generation of mariners."

Rep. Luria graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy and received a Master's Degree in Engineering Management from Old Dominion University. Luria served at sea on six ships as a nuclear-trained Surface Warfare Officer, deployed to the Middle East and Western Pacific, and culminated her Navy career by commanding a combat-ready unit of 400 sailors. She was one of the first women in the Navy's nuclear power program and among the first women to serve the entirety of her career in combatant ships. Rep. Luria continues her work by leading the House Veterans' Affairs Subcommittee on Disability Assistance and Memorial Affairs, and is Vice Chair of the House Armed Services Subcommittee on Seapower and Projection Forces.

About Mid-Atlantic Maritime Academy (MAMA)

Founded in 2007, MAMA is the premier maritime training institution in the United States, and focuses on preparing individuals for careers as mariners: running ports and connectors, as well as managing vessels and shipping all over the globe. Offering over 100 courses in-person, online and blended, MAMA features an expert staff of seasoned instructors who utilize a combination of teaching techniques with cutting-edge technology to give students a hands-on, real-world experience. MAMA also helps established mariners advance their careers, and proudly assists military service members to transition to careers in the US Merchant Marines with its groundbreaking "Military to Mariner" program. Learn more at: www.MAMATrains.com.

