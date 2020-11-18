Connect America Named Best Company by Today's Caregiver Magazine

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 18, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, a nationally recognized leader in comprehensive telehealth, remote patient monitoring (RPM), and personal emergency response systems (PERS), announced today that it is the proud recipient of Today's Caregiver magazine's esteemed Caregiver Friendly® Award in the category of "Best Company." Today's Caregiver is the first national magazine for all family and professional caregivers. The Caregiver Friendly Awards celebrate companies, products, services, books, and media focused on the needs of caregivers.

This year, Connect America played an especially essential role delivering critical telehealth solutions to help hospitals and healthcare organizations respond to COVID-19. After swift changes were made to traditional healthcare delivery methods, healthcare providers were compelled to come up with remote care alternatives to reduce the strain on healthcare systems, caregivers, and providers while maintaining continuum of care. Connect America's telehealth solutions offered patients safe, accessible options for preventive, routine, and chronic care.



"The average caregiver is responsible for over $40,000 in health related expenditures each year, in either personal or directed funds," said Gary Barg, Today's Caregiver magazine's Editor-in-Chief. "This award is designed to help family caregivers recognize and reward those organizations who will care for them in as committed a manner as they care for their loved ones."



Scalable to any size healthcare organization, Connect America has developed a full suite of offerings within a single platform that help caregivers better manage the health and safety of countless patients and individuals, including:



• Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM): This allows users to track biometric readings accurately and securely from home using Bluetooth-enabled devices, connected to a Hub monitored by their provider. Powered by its proprietary ConnectVitals Insights Engine™, Connect America's RPM solution detects and alerts care professionals of emerging problems so they can adjust care plans and deliver better care management.

• Medication Management: Innovative medication management solutions, including reminders and dispensing systems, help caregivers manage remote care through cellular compliance monitoring and reporting features for safer dosing and consistency.

• Personal Emergency Response Systems (PERS): Lightweight and convenient, Connect America PERS devices provide caregivers with peace of mind knowing that in the event of an emergency, help is available 24/7 with the press of a button.



"Connect America is honored to be the recipient of the Caregiver Friendly Award for Best Company," said Richard Brooks, president, Connect America's Healthcare division. "For more than 35 years, our organization has been increasing remote access to care, and helping to improve safety and quality of life for those we serve. Connect America is proud to deliver innovative healthcare technologies that help to reduce hospitalizations, improve patient outcomes, and support care management for patients, caregivers, and our health partners nationwide. We also offer full-service support, education, and training to ensure caregivers and their patients reap the greatest benefits."



Connect America was recently voted 2019 and 2020 "Best Place to Work" by Philly Happening Magazine, and also named "Best Home Healthcare Solutions Provider" in 2019 and 2020 by Healthcare Tech Outlook Magazine. In 2019, Connect America also won the Matrix Award from Frost & Sullivan for Customer Care Excellence, and a Caregiver Friendly Award from Today's Caregiver magazine in the category of "Best Service." Its "Best Company" 2020 recognition by Today's Caregiver is the third prestigious award won by Connect America this year recognizing the company for excellence in its nominated category.



Caregiver Friendly® Awards are presented by Today's Caregiver magazine to celebrate outstanding books, media, products, and services designed with the best interest of the family caregiver in mind. Today's Caregiver magazine, launched in 1995, is published by Caregiver Media Group, which also produces the Fearless Caregiver Conferences, www.caregiver.com and The Fearless Caregiver book which teaches caregivers how to become their loved one's fearless advocates within the healthcare system.



Headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. with field offices nationwide, Connect America offers a growing portfolio of health monitoring solutions designed for population health management in today's value based healthcare ecosystem. Its connected health solutions are largely favored among Medicare Advantage, ACOs, MCOs, IDNs, hospitals, and FQHCs, in part because they reside in a single platform, and include remote patient monitoring (RPM), personal emergency response systems (PERS), and medication management tools. Connect America's web-based platform assists high-risk patients to better manage their health from home with ongoing remote monitoring from their healthcare provider or payer. These solutions are helping Connect America's network of more than 1,000 providers/payers improve outcomes, reduce utilization costs and increase overall care quality and satisfaction with its most vulnerable patient populations nationwide for over 35 years. To learn more, please visit https://www.connectamerica.com.

