Connect America Names Janet Dillione as New CEO

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connect America, a nationally recognized leader in comprehensive telehealth, remote patient monitoring (RPM), and personal emergency response systems (PERS) announced today that Janet Dillione has been hired to lead the company as its new chief executive officer (CEO).

Dillione brings with her a proven track record of innovation and the ability to transform businesses for sustained growth and profitability. Prior to joining Connect America, Dillione worked in the healthcare information services industry as CEO of Bernoulli Enterprise, Inc., GM of Nuance Healthcare, and CEO of Siemens Healthcare IT.

"Janet is a dynamic leader who instills a customer-first and market-centric culture within an organization," said Ken Gross, Founder and Chairman of Connect America. "She champions sustainable and differentiated innovation and has experience managing the complexities of the healthcare landscape. I am confident that Janet's strong background and record of accomplishments will help drive our business forward and position us well for continued success. I think I speak for everyone when I say we're thrilled to have her aboard."

Connect America is known among consumers for its Medical Alert personal emergency response systems that give individuals one-button access to 24/7 emergency assistance. In addition, the company offers a comprehensive telehealth platform including RPM, PERS, and medication management tools that allow patients to better manage their health from home. Its connected health solutions are preferred by hospitals, home healthcare agencies, insurance payers, and healthcare professionals nationwide.

"In healthcare technology, Connect America is a pioneer for its comprehensive life-saving services that have improved quality of life for more than a million individuals and their caregivers, and for their continued efforts to innovate and expand their offerings," said Dillione. "I am excited for the opportunity to join an organization on the cutting edge of important developments in healthcare technology, and look forward to bringing my knowledge and experience to the team."

"Janet is unique in that she is a proven success in large scale global businesses as well as in start up scenarios," said Brian Hermelin, Managing Partner at Rockbridge Growth Equity. "She will be a true asset in helping to lead innovation across the organization. The healthcare industry continues to demonstrate the need for new and better telehealth solutions. Janet's experience in growing businesses through organic and inorganic expansion will be an asset as we build on and implement our market strategy to enable scale and maximize performance."

About Rockbridge Growth Equity

Founded in 2007, Rockbridge Growth Equity is a Detroit, Michigan-based private equity firm that invests in financial and business services, consumer-direct marketing, and sports, media & entertainment industries. Rockbridge owns equity stakes in Quartile Digital, ProSites, White Glove, Connect America, Rapid Finance, Gas Station TV, Kings III of America, and Robb Report, and is affiliated with other leading businesses in its target sectors including Quicken Loans, the 2016 NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers, Amrock and StockX. Since its inception, Rockbridge Growth Equity has invested more than $700 million of equity in its portfolio of companies. For more information on Rockbridge Growth Equity, visit www.rbequity.com.

About Connect America

Headquartered in Bala Cynwyd, Pa. with field offices nationwide, Connect America offers a growing portfolio of health monitoring solutions designed for population health management in today's value-based healthcare ecosystem. Its connected health solutions are largely favored among Medicare Advantage, ACOs, MCOs, IDNs, hospitals, and FQHCs, in part because they reside in a single platform, include remote patient monitoring (RPM), personal emergency response systems (PERS) and medication management tools. Connect America's web-based platform assists high-risk patients to better manage their health from home with ongoing remote monitoring from their healthcare provider or payer. These solutions are helping Connect America's network of more than 1,000 providers/payers improve outcomes, reduce utilization costs and increase overall care quality and satisfaction with its most vulnerable patient populations nationwide for over 35 years. To learn more, please visit https://www.connectamerica.com.

