Connect with Yardi at APTvirtual Powered by NAA

Yardi ® Elevate for big data-driven asset management including Asset IQ, Forecast IQ and Maintenance IQ. Asset IQ delivers in-depth operational data and predictive insights with prescriptive actions to increase revenue by elevating asset performance. Forecast IQ expedites accurate budgets and connects leasing, asset management and finance teams to the budgeting process. Maintenance IQ connects maintenance processes and streamlines unit turns to increase rental income.

Elevate for big data-driven asset management including Asset IQ, Forecast IQ and Maintenance IQ. delivers in-depth operational data and predictive insights with prescriptive actions to increase revenue by elevating asset performance. expedites accurate budgets and connects leasing, asset management and finance teams to the budgeting process. connects maintenance processes and streamlines unit turns to increase rental income. RENT Caf é ® Self-Guided Tours lets apartment management companies meet the needs of today's renters. Give prospects the ability to tour at their own pace, maintain social distancing and accommodate busy schedules.

Self-Guided Tours lets apartment management companies meet the needs of today's renters. Give prospects the ability to tour at their own pace, maintain social distancing and accommodate busy schedules. RENTCafé® Chat IQ will be featured in the Innovation Showcase. Answer every renter inquiry, every time with a smart chatbot that uses artificial intelligence and machine learning to respond accurately to any question.

Attendees can also join in a special session to "Connect with Yardi executives" on Thursday, Nov. 5, from 1-2 p.m. EST for a unique opportunity to talk to Anant Yardi and others as they share innovations in multifamily real estate.

Guests can also experience refreshingly simple property management software in the Yardi Breeze® booth. Learn how to utilize market intelligence to identify value-add investment opportunities at the Yardi® Matrix booth. Newly added estimated debt-service-coverage ratio and loan-to-value data helps operators easily find distressed properties, benchmark current performance and plan future financing decisions.

To learn more about advances in big data that will move multifamily forward in 2021, don't miss Big Data, Benchmarking and Forecasting: A Tale of Two Studies on Tuesday, Nov. 3, from 2:50-3:30 p.m. EST. Join Shawn Cardner from Grubb Properties, Joe Anfuso from MG Properties Group and Paul Yount from Yardi as they discuss tech that's revolutionizing property management. With advances in big data, machine learning and artificial intelligence, the ability to get cutting edge insight has never been greater. Learn how industry leaders are applying these new tools and realizing gains.

Schedule a meeting with Yardi on its APTvirtual event page or get more information about the conference on the APTvirtual website.

About NAA

The National Apartment Association (NAA) serves as the leading voice and preeminent resource through advocacy, education and collaboration on behalf of the rental housing industry. As a federation of 152 affiliates, NAA encompasses over 85,000 members representing more than 10 million apartment homes globally. NAA believes that rental housing is a valuable partner in every community that emphasizes integrity, accountability, collaboration, community responsibility, inclusivity and innovation. To learn more, visit naahq.org.

About Yardi

Yardi® develops and supports industry-leading investment and property management software for all types and sizes of real estate companies. Established in 1984, Yardi is based in Santa Barbara, California, and serves clients worldwide. For more information on how Yardi is Energized for Tomorrow, visit yardi.com.

SOURCE Yardi

Related Links

https://www.yardi.com/

