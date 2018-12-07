ConnecTechAsia and KPMG form Knowledge Partnership

As the premier platform in Asia to discover and learn about the latest trends and innovations in the space of TMT, the new partnership with KPMG will provide expert knowledge to keep all stakeholders up-to-date on new solutions to make better business decisions, not just during three event days, but 365 days of the year.

"Knowledge has always been the most powerful asset to have, and in today's world, cluttered with unfiltered information, enterprises need additional clarity to optimise business decisions. With that in mind, we are pleased to welcome KPMG as a knowledge partner for ConnecTechAsia. This new partnership is testimony to our ever-evolving commitment to support the TMT industry and facilitate its path towards successful growth in the region," says Ivan Ferrari, Event Director for ConnecTechAsia.

This sentiment is echoed in Destination [un]known - a report by KPMG on digital transformation: "All businesses can now leverage digital innovations such as mobility, digital labour, internet of things and data and analytics. What matters is how they apply them to business challenges. Competitive advantage comes not just from identifying the innovations and implementing them in isolation, but from using them in new combinations to address industry-specific challenges and drive transformation."

For more information on ConnecTechAsia, please visit www.ConnecTechAsia.com.

Join our social conversation:

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn -- #ConnecTechAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn -- #CommunicAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn -- #NXTAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn -- #BroadcastAsia

About UBM

ConnecTecAsia is organised by UBM, which in June 2018 combined with Informa PLC to become a leading B2B information services group and the largest B2B Events organiser in the world. Please visit www.ubm.com/singapore for more information about our presence in Singapore.

SOURCE UBM

Related Links

http://www.ubm.com

