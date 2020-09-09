ConnecTechAsia Announces Headliners and Themes for Virtual Conference

Featuring over 220 speakers and more than 200 sessions, the conference will cover all the latest trends within the Telecom, Media and Technology (TMT) space. Daily ConnecTechAsia Headliners and individual tracks for BroadcastAsia, CommunicAsia, SatelliteAsia and TechXLR8 Asia are also available.

Daily ConnecTechAsia headliner sessions will address three broad tech themes:

Day one: Resilient Future in Asia Through Tech, discusses how regional government and tech leaders can use next-generation technologies to address critical needs and solve problems in this current pandemic to build a stronger more resilient future.

discusses how regional government and tech leaders can use next-generation technologies to address critical needs and solve problems in this current pandemic to build a stronger more resilient future. Day two: Enterprise Outlook: Tech Reality Check, covers emerging technologies and strategies enterprises should focus on, such as the developments of advancements in analytics through automation, distributed cloud systems, bridging the gap between data storage and computation and data-driven policing.

covers emerging technologies and strategies enterprises should focus on, such as the developments of advancements in analytics through automation, distributed cloud systems, bridging the gap between data storage and computation and data-driven policing. Day three: Tech for Good: Using Technology to Improve Well-Being, will deep dive into the potential technology has in helping society achieve better well-being, and improve the quality of life for the less privileged. It will examine how technology like artificial intelligence (AI), Internet of Things (IoT), augmented reality, robotics, connectivity and digital fabrication can provide a greater good to society.

The CommunicAsia conference brings together Asia's telcos to shine the spotlight on the latest telecommunications developments in the region. Key executives from AIS, Axiata Group, DTAC, Huawei, NTT Docomo, Ooredo Group, Optus, PCCW, PTCL, Reliance Jio, SK Telecom, Spark New Zealand, Telkom Indonesia and others will share their insights on the digital transformation of telcos, industries and communities in the era of 5G, monetising and delivering consumer 5G products and services, and technologies including virtualisations, cloud, automation and edge computing.

At the BroadcastAsia conference, delegates can participate in discussions around the future of broadcasting technologies, and how media companies can harness tech such as 5G, AI, cloud and virtualisation to thrive in this media revolution. The conference, featuring speakers from Sony Pictures Networks, Star TV Network, NHK and Viddsee, will also table strategies to navigate the new world of content consumption, revenues and advertising – from the latest hybrid TV and pay TV platforms to the best approach for building streaming services to engage consumers and compete in the future media ecosystem.

The new SatelliteAsia conference will bring together industry experts from ABS, AsiaSat, Gilat, KT Sat, Hughes Network System, MEASAT operators, SKY Perfect JSAT Corporation to address the satellite communications market in Asia as well as satellite's role in the rollout 5G and video distribution.

TechXLR8 Asia, now in its fourth year, will be held as part of ConnecTechAsia for the first time. Comprising IoT World Asia and the AI Summit, the conference focuses on various facets of AI, IoT, Blockchain and AR/VR, their applications for various vertical industries, and how will they drive the economy to the next level of digital transformation. The conference will bring together innovation leaders from enterprises including, Bank of Singapore, CIMB Bank, Daimler Trucks Asia, DB Schenker, DHL, Facebook, Rolls Royce, SPTel, TCL Capital and Visa, among others.

The inaugural Asian editions of accelerateHER and Elevating Founders will also draw top professionals from around the world to provide insight on progressive diversity and inclusion within the tech sector and the ever-challenging world of start-ups.

accelerateHER is a global events series and network bringing together a highly curated group of exceptional entrepreneurs, CEOs and global thought leaders in an environment conducive to catalytic discussion and collaboration. accelerateHER comes to ConnecTechAsia for the very first time to deliver content-rich, high impact panel discussions and fire-side chats featuring the women leaders and technology pioneers building and driving Asia's most awe-inspiring companies. Some of the top speakers include Ankiti Bose, Co-Founder & CEO, Zilingo; Huey Tyng Ooi, Managing Director, GrabPay ; Natalie Black, HM Trade Commissioner for Asia Pacific , Department for International Trade.

is a global events series and network bringing together a highly curated group of exceptional entrepreneurs, CEOs and global thought leaders in an environment conducive to catalytic discussion and collaboration. accelerateHER comes to ConnecTechAsia for the very first time to deliver content-rich, high impact panel discussions and fire-side chats featuring the women leaders and technology pioneers building and driving most awe-inspiring companies. Some of the top speakers include Ankiti Bose, Co-Founder & CEO, Huey Tyng Ooi, Managing Director, ; Natalie Black, , Department for International Trade. Elevating Founders Asia is the flagship start-up event of ConnecTechAsia. Across three days, the event features keynotes with established start-ups and venture capitalists and pitchoffs by high potential Seed and Series A tech start-ups for healthTech, FinTech, PropTech, Smart Cities, EdTech, RetailTech and AgriTech.

Mr Ivan Ferrari, Event Director, Tech, Media & Entertainment Events, Informa Markets, who spearheads ConnecTechAsia said, "Going fully virtual this year has enabled us to bring together a stellar cast of speakers to share insights on how to leverage technology to navigate this pandemic and set up enterprises, cities and societies for a digitally-ready future. Through these trying times, we seek to provide a platform where enterprises can find solutions and strategies to future proof and build resilient businesses for now and beyond."

With more than 10,000 attendees expected to connect to the virtual event, ConnecTechAsia2020 is one of the most anticipated tech events happening this year. After the event, ConnecTechAsia will become a 24/7, 365-day interactive marketplace, allowing exhibitors and buyers to continue to connect and communicate on the same platform.

For more information on ConnecTechAsia, please visit our website here. You may register for a media pass here.

Join our social conversation:

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #ConnecTechAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #BroadcastAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #CommunicAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #SatelliteAsia

FB | Twitter | Instagram – #TECHXLR8

LinkedIn | Twitter | Instagram – #accelerateHER

About Informa Markets

ConnecTechAsia is organised by Singapore Exhibition Services Pte Limited (Informa Markets in Singapore), a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

SOURCE ConnecTechAsia