ConnecTechAsia, Ovum and Tractica - A new Tech Powerhouse in the Offing

Tractica's expertise in new technology trends and emerging market opportunities in AI, Robotics, User Interface Technologies, Advanced Computing, Connected & Autonomous Vehicles, and Wearables & Digital Health, will boost ConnecTechAsia's position as the premier platform in Asia to discover and learn about developing trends and innovations in Tech.

Commenting on the partnership, Carsten Boeckmann, Regional Director Asia Pacific, Ovum says, "Ovum's partnership with ConnecTechAsia will create Asia's premier stage to gain insights and learn from peers and industry experts from across the region. Ovum is delighted to work with ConnecTechAsia by providing access to authoritative data, market analysis and deep TMT industry expertise".

At ConnecTechAsia, organiser UBM gathers three flagship events -- CommunicAsia, BroadcastAsia and NXTAsia, under one umbrella brand, creating a holistic business platform that addresses the converging ecosystems of TMT and enterprise solutions. The last edition saw 1,800 exhibitors from 52 countries/regions, 40,000 attendees from 96 countries/regions, 200+ speakers and 100+ deep learning sessions.

Experience Cloud, Edge, 5G, Smart Cities, AI, IoT, Cybersecurity, Digital enterprise, AR/VR, digital media, IP, eSports, CxO Forums, workshops, networking breakfasts, business matchmaking platforms, and more!

