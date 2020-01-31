ConnecTechAsia to Host DeLLiVR -- The Ultimate VR/AR/360 Production Training Conference

SINGAPORE, Jan. 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- DeLLiVR, a one-of-a kind event designed to provide the ultimate practical, hands-on training for production and post-production professionals on how to create VR/AR/360 content, will be held in Singapore from 10 - 11 June 2020. The two-day conference will be co-located with BroadcastAsia which is part of ConnecTechAsia - Asia's Leading Infocomm Media and Technology event happening 9 - 11 June held in APAC's digital and Innovation hub.

The conference agenda consists of two tracks featuring a keynote by Gary Radburn, Director of VR/AR at Dell, two full days of power sessions, a 360 video production field workshop, case studies, and best practices by industry visionaries. The speaker line-up features well-known VR industry experts, such as Al Caudullo, who is also the Program Manager for DeLLiVR Singapore, and Chris Bobotis from Adobe. Nick Harauz, an Apple and Adobe Certified Trainer, will be leading on the 360 hands-on field workshop.

As immersive media becomes increasingly important for a growing number of fields, so does the need for qualified professionals who can help organisations integrate VR into their workflow -- DeLLiVR is the only industry event where attendees can get hands-on training from industry experts.

"Many of us have become familiar with immersive media and the way it's being implemented in various industries," says Ben Kozuch, President of Future Media Conferences. "We see a great need for advanced technical training for those who decided to get into immersive media and looking for best practices. The DeLLiVR agenda is ideal."

"At ConnecTechAsia we see growing demand for VR/AR/360 solutions among the event's attendees. In fact, the ongoing deployment of 5G technologies in parallel with the migration of computing power to the cloud- some of the key topics discussed and at our event - are fast bridging the gap between the VR/AR/360 vision and the new actionable realities that are being created. This is the perfect timeframe to launch DeLLiVR in Singapore," says Ivan Ferrari, Event Director for ConnecTechAsia from organiser Informa Markets.

The two-Day Pass is US$695 along with a 1-Day Pass, US$495, and a Workshop Pass at US$595. Each of these passes gives attendees access to the Keynote, Program Sessions, and the Field Workshop.

To learn more about this conference, visit www.dellivrconference.com

For more information on ConnecTechAsia, please visit www.ConnecTechAsia.com.

Join our social conversation:

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #ConnecTechAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #BroadcastAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #CommunicAsia

FB | Twitter | LinkedIn – #NXTAsia

About Future Media Conferences, LLC.

Future Media Conferences, LLC is a leading producer of education-rich conferences, many of which take place at today's leading electronic entertainment trade shows. Some of our events include Editors Retreat, After Effects World, DelliVR conference, Keyframes Conference and Post|Production World at NAB Show in Las Vegas, New York and Shanghai. For a complete list of FMC's conferences, click here.

About Informa Markets

ConnecTechAsia is organised by Informa Markets, a division of Informa plc. Informa Markets creates platforms for industries and specialist markets to trade, innovate and grow. Our portfolio is comprised of more than 550 international B2B events and brands in markets including Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals, Infrastructure, Construction & Real Estate, Fashion & Apparel, Hospitality, Food & Beverage, and Health & Nutrition, among others. We provide customers and partners around the globe with opportunities to engage, experience and do business through face-to-face exhibitions, specialist digital content and actionable data solutions. As the world's leading exhibitions organiser, we bring a diverse range of specialist markets to life, unlocking opportunities and helping them to thrive 365 days of the year. For more information, please visit www.informamarkets.com .

SOURCE ConnecTechAsia

Related Links

http://www.ConnecTechAsia.com

