Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Behaviour, Preferences & Plans of Smartphone Users in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa
Apr 30, 2020, 11:00 ET
DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Mobile Services and Devices in Sub-Saharan Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Operators Could Do More to Facilitate the Acquisition of 4G-Enabled Devices and Drive the Migration to 4G Services
This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of mobile services and devices. The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research.
This report provides:
- insight into operators' performance as smartphone sales channels, and how their performance relates to consumers' choice of tariffs
- an analysis of mobile data usage patterns among respondents and how they are affected by data pricing
- an assessment of the impact of 4G on mobile users' spend and engagement with their smartphones
- insight into subscribers' awareness of 5G and their willingness to pay for 5G use cases.
Survey Data Coverage
The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research between August and September 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1000 respondents per country, and 3000 in the region.
Key Questions Answered
- How well do operators perform as smartphone sales channels, and how does their performance relate to consumers' choice of tariffs?
- What are the mobile data usage patterns among respondents, and how does data pricing affect these patterns?
- What impact does 4G have on mobile users' spend and engagement with their smartphones?
- What is the level of awareness of 5G technology, and to what extent are customers willing to pay for the new 5G use cases?
Countries Covered
- Kenya
- Nigeria
- South Africa
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37ufoq
Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.
Media Contact:
Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
[email protected]
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716
SOURCE Research and Markets
Share this article