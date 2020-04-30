Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Behaviour, Preferences & Plans of Smartphone Users in Kenya, Nigeria and South Africa

DUBLIN, April 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Connected Consumer Survey 2019: Mobile Services and Devices in Sub-Saharan Africa" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Operators Could Do More to Facilitate the Acquisition of 4G-Enabled Devices and Drive the Migration to 4G Services

This report focuses on aspects of the Connected Consumer Survey that relate to the behaviour, preferences and plans of smartphone users in Sub-Saharan Africa (SSA). In particular, it focuses on respondents' usage of mobile services and devices. The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research.



This report provides:

insight into operators' performance as smartphone sales channels, and how their performance relates to consumers' choice of tariffs

an analysis of mobile data usage patterns among respondents and how they are affected by data pricing

an assessment of the impact of 4G on mobile users' spend and engagement with their smartphones

insight into subscribers' awareness of 5G and their willingness to pay for 5G use cases.

Survey Data Coverage



The survey was conducted in association with On Device Research between August and September 2019. The survey groups were chosen to be representative of the mobile-internet-using population in the region. We set quotas on age, gender and geographical spread to that effect. There was a minimum of 1000 respondents per country, and 3000 in the region.

Key Questions Answered

How well do operators perform as smartphone sales channels, and how does their performance relate to consumers' choice of tariffs?

What are the mobile data usage patterns among respondents, and how does data pricing affect these patterns?

What impact does 4G have on mobile users' spend and engagement with their smartphones?

What is the level of awareness of 5G technology, and to what extent are customers willing to pay for the new 5G use cases?

Countries Covered



Kenya

Nigeria

South Africa

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/37ufoq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

[email protected]



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

