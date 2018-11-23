Connected Drug Injection Devices Market, 2024 - Featuring a Deep Dive Analysis of Enable Wearable Injectors, Insulin Pens & Third Party Devices

News provided by

Research and Markets

10:30 ET

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

The "Connected Drug Injection Devices to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life. Connected drug injection devices - drug injection devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants.

Efforts to enhance adherence have a non-negligible effect on drug formulations and delivery decisions and are a significant factor in the prescribing decisions of most physicians. The connected device ecosystem includes OEM device suppliers, drug developers, human factors consultants and aftermarket third-party devices.

Connected Drug Injection Devices - What You Will Learn

  • What drug injection devices incorporate wireless connectivity technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?
  • What benefits do connected drug injectors provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?
  • What therapeutic areas are the current focus of connected devices?
  • Who are the companies behind the push to connected injection devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations
  • What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on connected drug injection device commercialization and market access?
  • What does the current market for connected drug injection devices look like? What will it look like in 2024?
  • What are the key market drivers for the growth of connected injection devices?

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive Summary

2. Injectable Drug Development Trends

  • The Rapid Rise of Prefilled Injection Devices
  • Factors Driving Drug Self-Administration
  • Connectivity Technologies
  • Competitive Landscape

3. Connected Devices Deep Dive Analysis

  • Enable Wearable Injector (Enable Injections)
  • OmniPod (Insulet)
  • RebiSmart (Merck Serono)
  • BETACONNECT (Bayer HealthCare)
  • easypod (EMD Serono)
  • Axis-D Connect (Haselmeier)
  • Flexi-Q eMU (Elcam Medical)
  • YpsoMate/SmartPilot (Ypsomed AG)
  • Onejet (Biocorp)
  • Datapen (Biocorp)
  • KiCoPen (Cambridge Consultants)
  • Insulin Pens
  • InPen (Companion Medical)
  • Esysta Pen (Emperra)
  • Third Party Devices
  • Gocap (Common Sensing)
  • EASYLOG (Biocorp)
  • Bee (Vigilant)
  • Veta EpiPen Smart Case (Aterica)

4. Near-term Markets and Forecasts

  • Anaphylaxis
  • Autoimmune Disease
  • Multiple Sclerosis
  • Cardiovascular
  • Diabetes
  • Hormone Replacement

5. Market Factors

  • Regulatory Requirements
  • Data Security
  • Patient Acceptance

6. Company Profiles

  • Aterica
  • Bayer HealthCare
  • Biocorp
  • Cambridge Consultants
  • Common Sensing
  • Companion Medical
  • EMD Serono
  • Elcam Medical
  • Emperra
  • Enable Injections
  • Haselmeier
  • Insulet
  • Merck Serono
  • Vigilant
  • Ypsomed AG

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/research/lzdk7j/connected_drug?w=5

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

Also from this source

10:15 ET Data Centre Hot Spots (Data Centre City Clusters) in Europe -...

10:00 ET Cold Chain Logistics Market for Healthcare Market, 2030...

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

You just read:

Connected Drug Injection Devices Market, 2024 - Featuring a Deep Dive Analysis of Enable Wearable Injectors, Insulin Pens & Third Party Devices

News provided by

Research and Markets

10:30 ET