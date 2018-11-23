Connected Drug Injection Devices Market, 2024 - Featuring a Deep Dive Analysis of Enable Wearable Injectors, Insulin Pens & Third Party Devices

DUBLIN, Nov. 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --

For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life. Connected drug injection devices - drug injection devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants.



Efforts to enhance adherence have a non-negligible effect on drug formulations and delivery decisions and are a significant factor in the prescribing decisions of most physicians. The connected device ecosystem includes OEM device suppliers, drug developers, human factors consultants and aftermarket third-party devices.



Connected Drug Injection Devices - What You Will Learn

What drug injection devices incorporate wireless connectivity technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?

What benefits do connected drug injectors provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?

What therapeutic areas are the current focus of connected devices?

Who are the companies behind the push to connected injection devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations

What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on connected drug injection device commercialization and market access?

What does the current market for connected drug injection devices look like? What will it look like in 2024?

What are the key market drivers for the growth of connected injection devices?

Key Topics Covered:



1. Executive Summary



2. Injectable Drug Development Trends

The Rapid Rise of Prefilled Injection Devices

Factors Driving Drug Self-Administration

Connectivity Technologies

Competitive Landscape

3. Connected Devices Deep Dive Analysis

Enable Wearable Injector (Enable Injections)

OmniPod (Insulet)

RebiSmart (Merck Serono)

BETACONNECT (Bayer HealthCare)

easypod (EMD Serono)

Axis-D Connect (Haselmeier)

Flexi-Q eMU (Elcam Medical)

YpsoMate/SmartPilot (Ypsomed AG)

Onejet (Biocorp)

Datapen (Biocorp)

KiCoPen (Cambridge Consultants)

Insulin Pens

InPen (Companion Medical)

Esysta Pen (Emperra)

Third Party Devices

Gocap (Common Sensing)

EASYLOG (Biocorp)

Bee (Vigilant)

Veta EpiPen Smart Case (Aterica)

4. Near-term Markets and Forecasts

Anaphylaxis

Autoimmune Disease

Multiple Sclerosis

Cardiovascular

Diabetes

Hormone Replacement

5. Market Factors

Regulatory Requirements

Data Security

Patient Acceptance

6. Company Profiles

Aterica

Bayer HealthCare

Biocorp

Cambridge Consultants

Common Sensing

Companion Medical

EMD Serono

Elcam Medical

Emperra

Enable Injections

Haselmeier

Insulet

Merck Serono

Vigilant

Ypsomed AG

