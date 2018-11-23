Connected Drug Injection Devices Market, 2024 - Featuring a Deep Dive Analysis of Enable Wearable Injectors, Insulin Pens & Third Party Devices
For self-administration, adherence with drug therapy and disease management protocols has become a primary concern within the healthcare and pharmaceutical industries. For chronic conditions adherence has a direct effect on the patient's quality-of-life. Connected drug injection devices - drug injection devices that are designed to address the patient adherence issue by reminding and recording data about patient dosing activity and making it available to HCPs - are gaining interest among industry and managed care participants.
Efforts to enhance adherence have a non-negligible effect on drug formulations and delivery decisions and are a significant factor in the prescribing decisions of most physicians. The connected device ecosystem includes OEM device suppliers, drug developers, human factors consultants and aftermarket third-party devices.
Connected Drug Injection Devices - What You Will Learn
- What drug injection devices incorporate wireless connectivity technology, how do they work and what new capabilities do they offer to patients and their HCPs?
- What benefits do connected drug injectors provide to patients in the area of improved adherence? Patient reported outcomes? HCP/patient communication?
- What therapeutic areas are the current focus of connected devices?
- Who are the companies behind the push to connected injection devices? What are their development activities and corporate alliances and affiliations
- What is the importance of pharma-device alliances and design partnerships on connected drug injection device commercialization and market access?
- What does the current market for connected drug injection devices look like? What will it look like in 2024?
- What are the key market drivers for the growth of connected injection devices?
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Injectable Drug Development Trends
- The Rapid Rise of Prefilled Injection Devices
- Factors Driving Drug Self-Administration
- Connectivity Technologies
- Competitive Landscape
3. Connected Devices Deep Dive Analysis
- Enable Wearable Injector (Enable Injections)
- OmniPod (Insulet)
- RebiSmart (Merck Serono)
- BETACONNECT (Bayer HealthCare)
- easypod (EMD Serono)
- Axis-D Connect (Haselmeier)
- Flexi-Q eMU (Elcam Medical)
- YpsoMate/SmartPilot (Ypsomed AG)
- Onejet (Biocorp)
- Datapen (Biocorp)
- KiCoPen (Cambridge Consultants)
- Insulin Pens
- InPen (Companion Medical)
- Esysta Pen (Emperra)
- Third Party Devices
- Gocap (Common Sensing)
- EASYLOG (Biocorp)
- Bee (Vigilant)
- Veta EpiPen Smart Case (Aterica)
4. Near-term Markets and Forecasts
- Anaphylaxis
- Autoimmune Disease
- Multiple Sclerosis
- Cardiovascular
- Diabetes
- Hormone Replacement
5. Market Factors
- Regulatory Requirements
- Data Security
- Patient Acceptance
6. Company Profiles
- Aterica
- Bayer HealthCare
- Biocorp
- Cambridge Consultants
- Common Sensing
- Companion Medical
- EMD Serono
- Elcam Medical
- Emperra
- Enable Injections
- Haselmeier
- Insulet
- Merck Serono
- Vigilant
- Ypsomed AG
