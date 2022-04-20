Connected E-Cigarettes, Heated Tobacco Products, Cannabis Vaporizers and Corresponding Software Applications Report 2022

DUBLIN, April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Genesis of Connected E-Cigarettes, Heated Tobacco Products, Cannabis Vaporizers and Corresponding Software Applications for 2010 - 2021" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The market of connected vape solutions has been rapidly growing within the last few years. Despite technological complexity, connected vape solutions provide significant benefits for both consumers and manufacturers. The connectivity is mostly implemented via outdated wire-connected solutions and modern wireless solutions.

The report provides a genesis overview of the connected e-cigarettes, tobacco heating systems, cannabis vaporizers and dedicated software applications that were released worldwide for all time. The report contains an analysis of 56 connected e-cigarettes, 38 cannabis vaporizers and 18 electric heating systems with corresponding applications in terms of the progress of their functionality and the introduction of new features.

The first section provides a general overview of dedicated software, pros and cons of supported platforms as well as benefits of connected vape solutions for both manufacturers and consumers.

The second section gives a timeline and a detailed observation of connected e-cigarettes and dedicated applications.

The third section gives a timeline and a detailed observation of connected cannabis vaporizers and dedicated applications.

The fourth section gives a timeline and a detailed observation of tobacco heating systems and dedicated applications.

The fifth section contains three subsections dedicated to the history of vape-related applications bans, an overview of application store policies and a list of vape applications that are currently available in major application stores.



Key Topics Covered:





1. Types of software and platforms: pros and cons (Android, iOS, Windows, web)



2. App-driven e-cigarettes and main application features



3. App-driven cannabis vaporizers and main application features



4. App-driven tobacco heating systems and main application features



5. Review of google play and app store policies

5.1. History of vape bans for application stores

5.2. Overview of store policies

5.3. Applications available in official application stores and on official websites



Companies Mentioned

Airgraft, Inc.

Anker Technology Co., Ltd.

British American Tobacco

Dongguan Yihi Electronic Co., Ltd.

Hangsen International Group Ltd.

Infinite-N Technology Limited

Japan Tobacco International

Jingyi Intelligent Technology ( Shanghai ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. Juul Labs , Inc.

, Inc. Kimsun Tech ( Huizhou ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. PAX Labs, Inc.

Philip Morris International, Inc.

Puff Corp.

Qianhai Guojian Huayan Technology ( Shenzhen ) Co., Ltd.

) Co., Ltd. R/GA Media Group Inc.

Reynolds American Inc.

Shanlaan Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Anyvape Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Bauway Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Boge Electronic Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen FirstUnion Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Iecig Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Jomo Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Joyetech Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen JSB (Jieshibo) Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen JWEI Electronics Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Kanger Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Laisimo Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Leiyan Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Mason Vap Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Meijiaer Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Quawins Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Relx Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen SMOK Technology Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Topgreen Industrial Co., Ltd.

Shenzhen Vipsig Technology Co., Ltd.

Sichuan Sanlian New Materials Co., Ltd.

Smokewatchers Sas

Storz & Bickel GmbH & Co. KG

Vaporite, Inc.

Voopoo International Inc.

