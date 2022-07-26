Connected Home Fitness Brand Aviron Expands Into The Canadian Market With Best Buy Retail Partnership

TORONTO, July 26, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, leader in the connected home rower space and pioneer of fitness entertainment, Aviron, announces its expansion into the Canadian market through a new retail partnership with Best Buy Canada. Through this national partnership, Aviron's Impact Series rower will be available to purchase both online and at select Best Buy store locations across the country.

As the first-to-market connected rower, Aviron uses gaming psychology and design to make working out addictive. Aviron provides users with a full body cardio and HIIT training workout, while simultaneously engaging users mentally with a variety of interactive content options including arcade-inspired games, competitions, live group workouts, guided programs, and exclusive to Aviron, a robust streaming suite loaded with top providers such as Netflix, Hulu, Disney+, Prime Video and YouTube.

Aviron stands out in an increasingly crowded market by making rowing accessible and appealing to a broader group of consumers that are looking for a welcoming experience and an alternative to class-based instructor-led options. Rowing offers a highly-efficient workout, but historically has been intimidating for new users, and Aviron is seeking to change that reputation by helping more people connect with the modality. Aviron leverages high-quality visuals and entertainment, alongside a robust community to bring members back again and again, building a lasting fitness routine and working out harder than they would on a traditional cardio machine. With their industry-leading design and compelling content options rooted in game mechanics, they empower a new fitness habit that works for everyone's personal preferences.

"Growing up, I was standing in line to buy games at Best Buy for hours to get my hands on the latest technology. Being able to partner with them to bring Aviron home to Canada is a milestone for the brand, but for me personally as well," said CEO and Founder Andy Hoang.

Founded by Hoang in 2018, the Toronto-based company initially launched to the commercial fitness market in the United States, before debuting a direct-to-consumer offering for the home. In the four years since founding, Aviron has seen exponential growth and success, closing out 2021 with $18.5M in Series A funding to continue to increase R&D and enable brand expansion to key markets, including Canada.

"I'm pleased to celebrate the success of Toronto-based companies, like Aviron," said Toronto Mayor John Tory. "Recently named the fastest growing tech talent market in North America, Toronto has become a global hub for startups, innovation, and disruption. I would like to extend my congratulations to Aviron on this exciting milestone and look forward to seeing the company grow here in Toronto."

"Best Buy Canada is passionate about providing the latest and greatest technology to support Canadians in their active lifestyles. We are excited to offer innovative health and fitness products like Aviron's to help customers enrich their lives through technology. Built with gaming programs, physical activity and mental engagement are combined for individuals and families to have fun while being healthy. We are proud to partner with Aviron to exclusively launch their rower in our stores and online at BestBuy.ca."

Added Jeremy Carson, Category Leader E-Transportation at Best Buy Canada

Today, you can shop the Aviron's Impact Series Rower online at Best Buy CA for $2,599.99 CAD

About Aviron

Aviron is a connected rowing machine built on an advanced gaming platform. It provides a full body, HIIT and strength training workout, torching more calories than swimming or running alone, while also engaging users mentally with games, competitions, guided programs and scenic rows. Aviron leverages high quality visuals, and gaming psychology worked into the interactive screen, providing users a "choose-your-own-adventure" workout experience that keeps them coming back again and again to win the game and achieve their fitness goals. Founded in 2018, Aviron is backed by Samsung Next, Formic Ventures, GFC, Y-Combinator, Bloom Venture Partners, Pioneer Fund, Atlas Asset Management, Behind Genius Ventures, Beluga Capital, Esas Ventures, and Rebel Fund, is available throughout North America and is expanding internationally. For more information, visit avironactive.com.

SOURCE Aviron