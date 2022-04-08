Connected Home Security System Market size to Grow by USD 13.31 billion | | Technavio

To understand more about Market Dynamics. Download our FREE sample report

According to the recent market study by Technavio, Connected Home Security System Market share is expected to increase by USD 13.31 billion from 2020 to 2025, with an accelerated CAGR of 17.07%. The report provides a detailed analysis of drivers & opportunities, top winning strategies, competitive scenario, future market trends, market size & estimations, and major investment pockets.

Vendor Insights-

The connected home security system market is fragmented, and the vendors are deploying organic and inorganic growth strategies to compete in the market. The key offerings of some of the vendors are listed below:

ADT Inc. - The company offers a wide range of home security systems which include digital security panels, entryway contacts, wireless keychain remote, motion detectors, and many more.

The company offers a wide range of home security systems which include digital security panels, entryway contacts, wireless keychain remote, motion detectors, and many more. Alarm.com Holdings Inc. - The company offers Smarter Home Security system and Video Monitoring that can be customized and controllable from anywhere.

The company offers Smarter Home Security system and Video Monitoring that can be customized and controllable from anywhere. Alphabet Inc. - The company offers various products, which include Nest Mini, Nest Hub, Nest Audio, and many more, under the brand Google.

Regional Market Outlook

The connected home security system market share growth in North America will be significant during the forecast period. The US and Canada are the key markets in the region. Market growth in North America will be faster than the growth of the market in South America and MEA. The need for energy management solutions, availability of low-cost devices, and wireless DIY installations will drive the connected home security system market growth in North America during the forecast period.

Latest Drivers & Trends in the Market-

Connected Home Security System Market Driver:

Cost Savings Due to Effective Monitoring Technology:

Smart homes generally incorporate different automatic systems, including motion and window sensors, thermostats, light controls, and door lock controls that receive remote control signals and act upon them. Insurance providers offer discounts on home insurance to people who have installed a monitored security system. These discounts are sufficient to cover the monitoring and installation costs of a connected home security system.

Connected Home Security System Market Trend:

High growth potential of home-based cloud solutions:

Home-based cloud solutions provide benefits despite data management concerns. The increasing amount of data, including video, is responsible for the growing need for remote storage and access. The home-based cloud technology market has been witnessing an upsurge of close to 50% growth every year.

Connected Home Security System Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2020 Forecast period 2021-2025 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 17.07% Market growth 2021-2025 USD 13.31 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 16.20 Regional analysis North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and MEA Performing market contribution North America at 33% Key consumer countries US, Germany, China, UK, and Canada Competitive landscape Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope Key companies profiled ADT Inc., Alarm.com Holdings Inc., Alphabet Inc., AT and T Inc., Comcast Corp., Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. Market dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

Executive Summary

Market Landscape

Market ecosystem

Value chain analysis

Market Sizing

Market definition

Market segment analysis

Market size 2020

Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025

Five Forces Analysis

Bargaining power of buyers

Bargaining power of suppliers

Threat of new entrants

Threat of substitutes

Threat of rivalry

Market condition

Market Segmentation by Product

Market segments

Comparison by Product

Cameras and monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Alarms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Locks and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Detectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Product

Market Segmentation by Service

Market segments

Comparison by Service

Professional installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Self-installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Market opportunity by Service

Customer landscape

Geographic Landscape

Geographic segmentation

Geographic comparison

North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

- Market size and forecast 2020-2025 MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025

Key leading countries

Market opportunity by geography

Market drivers

Market challenges

Market trends

Vendor Landscape

Vendor landscape

Landscape disruption

Vendor Analysis

Vendors covered

Market positioning of vendors

ADT Inc.

Alarm.com Holdings Inc.

Alphabet Inc.

AT and T Inc.

Comcast Corp.

Honeywell International Inc.

Ooma Inc.

Panasonic Corp.

Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.

Verizon Communications Inc.

Appendix

Scope of the report

Currency conversion rates for US$

Research methodology

List of abbreviations

