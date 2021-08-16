Connected Home Security System Market Witnesses Emergence of ADT Inc. and Alphabet Inc. as Dominant Market Players|Technavio
Aug 16, 2021, 23:45 ET
NEW YORK, Aug. 16, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The connected home security system market is set to grow by USD 13.31 billion, progressing at a CAGR of over 17.07% during 2021-2025. The report offers an exhaustive analysis of the different vendors in dominant and strong positions in the overall competitive landscape. Some of the prominent market players include ADT Inc. (US), Alarm.com Holdings Inc. (US), Alphabet Inc. (US), AT and T Inc. (US), and Comcast Corp. (US).
Technavio offers in-depth market insights that assist global businesses to obtain growth opportunities.
The cost savings due to effective monitoring technology and discounts from insurance providers coupled with an increasing number of homes using broadband will offer immense growth opportunities. In addition, in terms of products, the cameras and monitoring systems segment is expected to lead the market share during the forecast period. Whereas, by geography, 33% of the market's growth is likely to get originated from North America. However, the lack of standards for manufacturing security solutions is one of the key factors anticipated to limit the market's growth during the next few years.
Connected Home Security System Market 2021-2025: Segmentation
Connected Home Security System Market is segmented as below:
- Product
- Cameras And Monitoring Systems
- Alarms
- Locks And Sensors
- Detectors
- Service
- Professional Installation
- Self-installation
- Geography
- North America
- Europe
- APAC
- South America
- MEA
Connected Home Security System Market 2021-2025: Vendor Analysis and Scope
The connected home security system market is fragmented, and the degree of fragmentation will accelerate during the forecast period, as per this report by Technavio. The report further provides a detailed analysis of around 25 vendors operating in the market holding dominant and strong positions in the overall vendor landscape. Some of these vendors include Honeywell International Inc., Ooma Inc., Panasonic Corp., Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd., and Verizon Communications Inc. To leverage the current opportunities and help businesses improve their market position, market vendors must strengthen their foothold in the fast-growing segments, while maintaining their positions in the slow-growing segments. Backed with competitive intelligence and benchmarking, our research reports on the connected home security system market are designed to provide entry support, customer profile & M&As as well as go-to-market strategy support.
The report also covers the following areas:
- Connected Home Security System Market size
- Connected Home Security System Market trends
- Connected Home Security System Market industry analysis
Connected Home Security System Market 2021-2025: Key Highlights
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist connected home security system market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the connected home security system market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the connected home security system market
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected home security system market vendors
Table of Contents:
Executive Summary
Market Landscape
- Market ecosystem
- Value chain analysis
Market Sizing
- Market definition
- Market segment analysis
- Market size 2020
- Market outlook: Forecast for 2020 - 2025
Five Forces Analysis
- Bargaining power of buyers
- Bargaining power of suppliers
- Threat of new entrants
- Threat of substitutes
- Threat of rivalry
- Market condition
Market Segmentation by Product
- Market segments
- Comparison by Product
- Cameras and monitoring systems - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Alarms - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Locks and sensors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Detectors - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Product
Market Segmentation by Service
- Market segments
- Comparison by Service
- Professional installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Self-installation - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Market opportunity by Service
Customer landscape
Geographic Landscape
- Geographic segmentation
- Geographic comparison
- North America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Europe - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- APAC - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- South America - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- MEA - Market size and forecast 2020-2025
- Key leading countries
- Market opportunity by geography
- Market drivers
- Market challenges
- Market trends
Vendor Landscape
- Vendor landscape
- Landscape disruption
Vendor Analysis
- Vendors covered
- Market positioning of vendors
- ADT Inc.
- Alarm.com Holdings Inc.
- Alphabet Inc.
- AT and T Inc.
- Comcast Corp.
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Ooma Inc.
- Panasonic Corp.
- Samsung Electronics Co. Ltd.
- Verizon Communications Inc.
Appendix
- Scope of the report
- Currency conversion rates for US$
- Research methodology
- List of abbreviations
Technavio's in-depth market research reports now include a thorough analysis of the COVID-19 impact on various markets to help industry leaders navigate their business through the new normal.
Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.
