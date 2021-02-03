Connected Infrastructure for Electric Buses in North America and Europe - Total Market Value of Public ITS for Electric Buses Forecast to Grow at a CAGR of 37% to Reach €74 Million by 2024

DUBLIN, Feb. 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Infrastructure for Electric Buses in North America and Europe - Market Forecast to 2024" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the latest trends and developments in the intelligent transportation system and charging station market for electric buses in public transport.

The total market value of public transport ITS for electric buses in Europe and North America is forecasted to grow at a compound annual growth rate of 37% from €15.4 million in 2019 to reach €74.2 million by 2024. The analyst at the same time estimates that the charging station market value for electric buses in the two regions was €190 million in 2019. Growing at a CAGR of 15.6%, the market value is expected to reach €392 million in 2024.



Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 new executive interviews with market leading companies.

New data on electric bus fleets in Europe and North America .

and . Comprehensive description of the electric bus ITS value chain and key applications.

Profiles of 21 aftermarket ITS solution and 12 EV charging hardware vendors.

Summary of 20 OEM propositions from electric bus brands.

Case studies of 9 electric bus initiatives.

In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Market forecasts lasting until 2024.

This report answers the following questions:

What is the current state and size of the electric bus market?

Which are the leading providers of public transport ITS solutions for electric buses?

What offerings are available from vehicle OEMs?

What equipment and service offerings are available from EV charging station vendors?

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of electric buses?

How are the regulatory developments in Europe and North America affecting the electric bus industry?

and affecting the electric bus industry? How will the electric bus and public transport ITS industry evolve in the future?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Public transport in Europe and North America



1.1 Modal split of passenger transport

1.2 Bus fleets and public transport utilisation

1.3 Market shares for bus and coach OEMs

1.4 Electric vehicle types and electric bus fleet statistics

1.5 Organisation and contracting in public transport



2 ITS technologies and solutions

2.1 Public transport ITS infrastructure

2.2 Public transport management

2.3 Traveller management

2.4 Driver management

2.5 Vehicle management

2.6 Charging station management



3 Charging technologies and standards

3.1 Electric vehicle charging

3.2 Connector standards

3.3 Electric bus charging



4 Market forecasts and trends

4.1 Market analysis

4.2 Value chain analysis

4.3 Industry trends

4.3.1 Open architectures alter the ITS value chain

4.3.2 Connected charging stations a requirement for public transport operations

4.3.3 The future of opportunity charging remains uncertain

4.3.4 Major bus OEMs enter the electric bus market

4.3.5 Standards improving interoperability essential for the electric bus market

4.3.6 The electric bus market continues to grow amid the COVID-19 crisis



5 OEM products and strategies

5.1 Alexander Dennis (NFI Group)

5.2 Bluebus (Bollore Group)

5.3 BYD

5.4 CaetanoBus (Salvador Caetano Group)

5.5 CNH Industrial

5.6 Daimler

5.7 Ebusco

5.8Gillig

5.9Irizar e-mobility (Irizar Group)

5.10 MAN Truck & Bus

5.11 New Flyer (NFI Group)

5.12 Optare

5.13 Proterra

5.14 Rampini

5.15 Scania

5.16 Solaris Bus and Coach

5.17 Van Hool

5.18 VDL Bus and Coach (VDL Groep)

5.19 Volvo Group

5.20 Yutong Group



6 Aftermarket solution providers

6.1 Actia

6.2Allego

6.3 Amply Power

6.4Atron

6.5 Clever Devices

6.6 Consat Telematics

6.7 ENGIE Solutions

6.8 FARA (Ticketer)

6.9 GIRO

6.10 INIT

6.11 IVU

6.12 Optibus

6.13 Pilotfish (Voith)

6.14 PSI Transcom

6.15 Sagasystem

6.16 Telia Company

6.17 Traffilog

6.18 Trapeze Group

6.19 ViriCiti

6.20 Webfleet Solutions

6.21 ZF Openmatics



7 Charging station providers

7.1ABB

7.2 BTCPower (Innogy)

7.3 ChargePoint

7.4 Circontrol

7.5 Efacec

7.6 Ekoenergetyka

7.7 Heliox

7.8 IES Synergy

7.9 SBRS (Schaltbau Group)

7.10 Siemens

7.11 Tritium

7.12 XCharge



8 Case studies: Electric bus projects

8.1 Arriva

8.2 Berliner Verkehersbetriebe (BVG)

8.3 Keolis

8.4 Metropolitan Transport Authority (MTA)

8.5 Nobina

8.6 Qbuzz

8.7 RATP Group

8.8 Toronto Transit Commission (TTC)

8.9 Transdev



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/o3jx0a

