Connected Living World Outlook Study, 2019: Value Beyond Connectivity

DUBLIN, Jan. 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Living Outlook: Value Beyond Connectivity" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Connected products are developing at a rapid pace across a number of geographic regions and countries, greatly impacting new applications and services for consumers. This research helps companies understand new market opportunities and provides a greater understanding of the changing dynamics in the consumer market verticals, as well as highlighting innovative and notable players.



This report provides an assessment of key connected living innovations and trends developing globally. The report identifies key technologies enabling and driving adoption of connected products and examines growth opportunities in service categories, including broadband and 5G, digital media, residential security, connected health and wellness, as well as connected consumer product categories, including home networks, smart home devices, and connected consumer electronics. It also identifies key companies to watch in each product category and includes five-year forecasts for select product categories.



Coverage areas include:

Connected CE & Platforms

Digital Entertainment Services

Residential Security Services

Smart Home Devices & Services

Smart Home Energy Management

Connected Health

Companies covered:



Alarm.com

Alectra Utilities

Amazon

American Two Way

Android

Apple

Arcadia Power

Arlo

ARToolKit

AT&T

Axius

Best Buy

Bitseed

Blockpass

Bose

Brinc

Buoy Labs

Canary

CBS All Access

Chamberlain

Cheddar

Cisco

Clayton

Cognitive Systems

Comcast

Control4

CRTC

Currant

D.R. Horton

Deep Sentinel

DeepAR

Disney

Domotz

ecobee

eDevice

Energy Web Foundation

ESPN+

ESTEQ

Ethereum

Everstore

FCC

Filament

Fitbit

Flare

FlexiDAO

Flywheel

Garmin

Google

Hisense

Hive Smart Home

and many more...



Key Topics Covered



1. Report Summary

1.1 Purpose of Report

1.2 Research Approach/Sources



2. Connected Living

2.1 Value-Added Services: Driving Incremental Revenues

2.2 Expanding the Customer Base

2.3 Converging Markets and Expanding Channels



3. Enabling the Connected Lifestyle

3.1 Mobile and Broadband Trends

3.1.1 Universal Broadband Access

3.1.2 Greater Gigabit Speed Service Availability

3.1.3 The Rise of 5G Networks

3.2 AI, Personal Assistants, and UI Innovation

3.2.1 Natural Language Processing and Voice Assistants

3.2.2 AI and the Connected Home

3.3 Data Privacy & Security

3.3.1 Growth in Data Security Services

3.3.2 Data Security: Broadband Providers, Residential Gateways, and Mesh Networking

3.3.3 Blockchain as a Data Security Solution

3.4 Technical Support

3.4.1 Smart Home Setup and Installation Services

3.4.2 Smart Home Consultation Services

3.4.3 Home Network Monitoring Companies

3.5 Cloud vs. Edge Computing

3.5.1 Key Drivers of Edge Computing in the Connected Home

3.5.2 Global Issues and Edge Computing



4. Connected CE & Platforms

4.1 Trends and Market Developments

4.1.1 Evolution of the Smartphone Market

4.1.2 Smart Speakers Entering the Mainstream

4.1.3 Convergence of CE and Smart Home with Voice

4.2 Innovations

4.2.1 Augmented Reality and the Evolution of the Smartphone

4.2.2 Evolution of Subscription Service Business Model

4.2.3 Integration of Smart Assistants and Headphones

4.3 Companies to Watch

4.3.1 HMD Global

4.3.2 Microsoft

4.3.3 Samsung

4.4 Global Trends

4.5 Market Forecast



5. Entertainment Services

5.1 Trends and Market Developments

5.1.1 Rise of the OTT Middle Class

5.1.2 Live Online Video in the Mainstream

5.1.3 Growth of Ad-Based Services

5.2 Innovations

5.2.1 Moving Beyond Traditional Delivery for Media

5.2.2 Evolution of Authentication

5.3 Companies to Watch

5.3.1 Apple

5.3.2 Disney

5.3.3 WarnerMedia

5.4 Global Trends

5.5 Market Forecast



6. Residential Security Services

6.1 Trends and Market Developments

6.1.1 Growth in DIY

6.1.2 Competition and Pricing Pressures

6.1.3 Changing Business Models and Innovation

6.2 Innovations

6.2.1 Video Analytics and AI in Security Cameras

6.2.2 Sensor Innovation

6.2.3 Voice and Biometrics

6.3 Companies to Watch

6.3.1 ADT

6.3.2 Deep Sentinel

6.3.3 Resideo

6.4 Global Trends

6.5 Market Forecast



7. Smart Home Devices & Services

7.1 Trends and Market Developments

7.1.1 Home Builder Channel Expansion

7.1.2 Large Tech Companies Investing in Smart Hardware

7.1.3 Prioritizing Energy Efficiency Use Cases

7.2 Innovations

7.2.1 Evolution of Voice-Enabled AI Solutions

7.2.2 Improving Vision Intelligence Capabilities

7.2.3 Expanding Smart Home Control Methods

7.3 Companies to Watch

7.3.1 Intellivision

7.3.2 Roost

7.3.3 Tado

7.4 Global Trends

7.5 Market Forecast



8. Smart Home Energy Management

8.1 Trends and Market Developments

8.1.1 Smart Energy Devices in the Top Five Smart Devices Owned

8.1.2 Electric Vehicles Gaining Popularity

8.1.3 Opportunities Exist for Consumer Engagement

8.2 Innovations

8.2.1 Blockchain and Demand Response Programs

8.2.2 Development of Community Renewables

8.2.3 Residential Batteries Gaining Momentum

8.3 Companies to Watch

8.3.1 Leviton

8.3.2 Lutron

8.3.3 Sense with Landis+Gyr

8.4 Global Trends

8.5 Market Forecast



9. Connected Health

9.1 Trends and Market Developments

9.1.1 Connected Health Devices and Fitness Equipment

9.1.2 Telehealth and On-Demand Virtual Care Services

9.1.3 Independent Living Solutions

9.2 Innovations

9.2.1 Evolution of Connected Medical Devices

9.2.2 Blockchain and the Health Sector

9.3 Companies to Watch

9.3.1 Alarm.com

9.3.2 Apple

9.3.3 Best Buy

9.4 Global Trends



10. Implications & Recommendations



List of Figures

Average Number of Connected Devices Per US Broadband Household

US Broadband Service Adoption & Service ARPU (2010-2018)

Connected Home Channels & Ecosystems Fitbit & Garmin Wearables

The Smart Home Ecosystem

Global Broadband Household Share by Region

Smart Speaker with Voice Assistant Adoption (2016-2019)

Smart Displays from Lenovo, Amazon, and Google

Smart Home Devices: Purchase Inhibitors Adoption of Data Security Services

Key Characteristics of Blockchain

Edge Computing Process

Adoption of Consumer Electronics Products

Consumer Familiarity with AR US Forecast - Smart Speakers with Personal Assistants

Amazon's The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Global Forecast - Total OTT Revenue and Subscriptions

Installation Method for Recently Acquired Pro-Monitored Security Systems

Forecast of US Broadband Households with Security

Smart Home Device Ownership

Smart Controller Forecast - US Broadband Households

Number of Smart Energy Devices Owned

Smart Thermostat Ownership by Country (2018)

States with Community Solar Policies

US Forecast - Smart Thermostats (2018-2024)

Adoption of Specified Health Devices Caregivers' Willingness to Pay for Independent Living Features

Important Aspects of Retirement Life

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/h1zei9

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

