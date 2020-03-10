Connected Nation Praises Final Passage of the Broadband DATA Act, Commends Senate Commerce Chairman Wicker, House Energy & Commerce Chairman Pallone for their Leadership

WASHINGTON, March 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected Nation (CN) praised the final passage of the Broadband DATA Act (S.1822) in the U.S. Senate today, after the bill cleared the House of Representatives by unanimous consent on March 3.



The national nonprofit believes that progress toward closing the Digital Divide in the United States cannot be achieved without accurate and precise broadband maps that are subject to a robust public feedback process and refined over time. The Broadband DATA Act will finally make those things a reality.

"We are thrilled that, thanks to this legislation, the FCC will be able to create a National Broadband Map that will serve as a critical instrument to precisely identify remaining broadband coverage gaps so that resources and strategies can be effectively targeted to close them," said Tom Ferree, Chairman & CEO, CN. "We would specifically like to commend Senate Commerce Committee Chairman Roger Wicker and his staff for their critical leadership on this issue, as well as House Energy & Commerce Committee Chairman Frank Pallone, Ranking Member Greg Walden, Communications & Technology Subcommittee Chairman Michael Doyle, and Subcommittee Ranking Member Bob Latta for working to advance a final bill that will have a real and lasting impact on the nation's broadband landscape."

"Additionally, we would like to thank Majority Leader Mitch McConnell for getting this bill across the finish line in the Senate," Ferree said.

"We would also be remiss if we didn't call attention to the leadership of Sen. Shelley Moore Capito and Rep. Cathy McMorris Rodgers, who spearheaded earlier legislative efforts to improve broadband mapping—many elements of which were incorporated into the final Broadband DATA Act," said Brent Legg, Vice President of Government Affairs, CN. "It is heartening to see such a bipartisan and bi-cameral effort to solve what has been a real problem confronting efforts to close the Digital Divide in America once and for all."

About Connected Nation: Our mission is to improve lives by providing innovative solutions that expand access to and increase the adoption and use of broadband (high-speed internet) and its related technologies for all people. Everyone belongs in a Connected Nation.

Connected Nation works with consumers, local community leaders, states, technology providers, and foundations to develop and implement technology expansion programs with core competencies centered on a mission to improve digital inclusion for people and places previously underserved or overlooked. For more information, please visit: connectednation.org and follow Connected Nation on Facebook and Twitter.

