Connected Rail Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 37.25 billion | Advent of Smart Cities will be a Trend in the Market | Technavio

To learn about other factors impacting the growth of the market, View our Sample Report Now

Connected Rail Solutions Market: Major Segmentation

By safety and signaling system, the CBTC segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The need for safe transportation due to government regulations, along with the increasing traffic congestion, has led to high adoption of CBTC safety and signaling systems among railway industry participants.

By geography, APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for an alternative mode of transportation due to high road traffic congestion, owing to the growth of the industrial and manufacturing sector, will drive the connected rail solutions market growth in APAC during the forecast period.

Connected Rail Solutions Market: Major Trend

The advent of smart cities is a trend in the market. Smart cities enhance communication among connected devices while improving their performance, reducing costs, and ensuring the efficient use of resources. Vendors are launching new connected rail solutions to cater to the growing need for smart city transportation infrastructure.

Learn about other trends impacting the market. Request a Sample Report Now!

Connected Rail Solutions Market: Key Vendor Offerings

ABB Ltd. - The company offers connected rail solutions such as traction systems and products for rolling stock, passenger stations, and traction power supply.

The company offers connected rail solutions such as traction systems and products for rolling stock, passenger stations, and traction power supply. ALSTOM SA - The company offers connected rail solutions through its subsidiary Nomad.

The company offers connected rail solutions through its subsidiary Nomad. Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers connected rail solutions such as intent-based networking, Cisco validated designs, and Cisco secure.

The company offers connected rail solutions such as intent-based networking, Cisco validated designs, and Cisco secure. General Electric Co. - The company offers connected rail solutions, namely RailConnect Transportation Management System.

The company offers connected rail solutions, namely RailConnect Transportation Management System. Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers connected rail solutions such as rolling stock system and digital signaling and system.

Reasons to Buy Connected Rail Solutions Market Report:

CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025

Detailed information on factors that will assist connected rail solutions market growth during the next five years

Estimation of the connected rail solutions market size and its contribution to the parent market

Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior

The growth of the connected rail solutions market across Europe , APAC, North America , Middle East and Africa , and South America

, APAC, , and , and Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors

Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of connected rail solutions market vendors

This report can be personalized to suit your business requirements. Speak to an Analyst

Related Reports

Power Amplifier Market by Application, Technology, and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2022-2026

Smart Railway Systems Market by Product and Geography - Forecast and Analysis 2021-2025

Connected Rail Solutions Market Scope Report Coverage Details Page number 120 Base year 2021 Forecast period 2022-2026 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% Market growth 2022-2026 USD 37.25 billion Market structure Fragmented YoY growth (%) 4.92 Regional analysis Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 36% Key consumer countries US, China, Japan, Russia, and Germany Competitive landscape Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope Companies profiled ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Atos SE, CalAmp Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Digi International Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nokia Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thales Group, and Trimble Inc. Market Dynamics Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period, Customization purview If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.

Table of Contents

1 Executive Summary

1.1 Market overview

Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview



Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview



Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics



Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography



Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Safety and Signaling System



Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth



Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning

2 Market Landscape

2.1 Market ecosystem

Exhibit 09: Parent market



Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics

3 Market Sizing

3.1 Market definition

Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition

3.2 Market segment analysis

Exhibit 12: Market segments

3.3 Market size 2021

3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026

Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

4 Five Forces Analysis

4.1 Five forces summary

Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026

4.2 Bargaining power of buyers

Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026

4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers

Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.4 Threat of new entrants

Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.5 Threat of substitutes

Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.6 Threat of rivalry

Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026

4.7 Market condition

Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026

5 Market Segmentation by Safety and Signaling System

5.1 Market segments

Exhibit 24: Chart on Safety and Signaling System - Market share 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 25: Data Table on Safety and Signaling System - Market share 2021-2026 (%)

5.2 Comparison by Safety and Signaling System

Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Safety and Signaling System



Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Safety and Signaling System

5.3 CBTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 28: Chart on CBTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 29: Data Table on CBTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 30: Chart on CBTC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 31: Data Table on CBTC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.4 PTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 32: Chart on PTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 33: Data Table on PTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 34: Chart on PTC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 35: Data Table on PTC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.5 ATC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 36: Chart on ATC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 37: Data Table on ATC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 38: Chart on ATC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 39: Data Table on ATC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

5.6 Market opportunity by Safety and Signaling System

Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Safety and Signaling System ($ billion)

6 Customer Landscape

6.1 Customer landscape overview

Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria

7 Geographic Landscape

7.1 Geographic segmentation

Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)

7.2 Geographic comparison

Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison



Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison

7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

and - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

and - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)



Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)



Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

- Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)

Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

- Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)

7.13 Market opportunity by geography

Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

8.1 Market drivers

8.2 Market challenges

8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges

Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026

8.4 Market trends

9 Vendor Landscape

9.1 Overview

9.2 Vendor landscape

Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation

9.3 Landscape disruption

Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption

9.4 Industry risks

Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business

10 Vendor Analysis

10.1 Vendors covered

Exhibit 91: Vendors covered

10.2 Market positioning of vendors

Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification

10.3 ABB Ltd.

Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 94: ABB Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 95: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 96: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus

10.4 ALSTOM SA

Exhibit 97: ALSTOM SA - Overview



Exhibit 98: ALSTOM SA - Business segments



Exhibit 99: ALSTOM SA - Key news



Exhibit 100: ALSTOM SA - Key offerings



Exhibit 101: ALSTOM SA - Segment focus

10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.

Exhibit 102: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview



Exhibit 103: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments



Exhibit 104: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news



Exhibit 105: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings



Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus

10.6 General Electric Co.

Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Overview



Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Business segments



Exhibit 109: General Electric Co. - Key news



Exhibit 110: General Electric Co. - Key offerings



Exhibit 111: General Electric Co. - Segment focus

10.7 Hitachi Ltd.

Exhibit 112: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview



Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments



Exhibit 114: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news



Exhibit 115: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings



Exhibit 116: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus

10.8 International Business Machines Corp.

Exhibit 117: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 118: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 119: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 120: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus

10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.

Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview



Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments



Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news



Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings



Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus

10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH

Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview



Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments



Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news



Exhibit 129: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings



Exhibit 130: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus

10.11 Schneider Electric SE

Exhibit 131: Schneider Electric SE - Overview



Exhibit 132: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments



Exhibit 133: Schneider Electric SE - Key news



Exhibit 134: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings



Exhibit 135: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus

10.12 Siemens AG

Exhibit 136: Siemens AG - Overview



Exhibit 137: Siemens AG - Business segments



Exhibit 138: Siemens AG - Key news



Exhibit 139: Siemens AG - Key offerings



Exhibit 140: Siemens AG - Segment focus

11 Appendix

11.1 Scope of the report

11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist

Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist



Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist

11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$

Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$

11.4 Research methodology

Exhibit 144: Research methodology



Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing



Exhibit 146: Information sources

11.5 List of abbreviations

Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations

About Us

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focus on emerging market trends and provide actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio