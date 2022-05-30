Connected Rail Solutions Market Size to Grow by USD 37.25 billion | Advent of Smart Cities will be a Trend in the Market | Technavio

May 30, 2022, 03:30 ET
The report analyzes the connected rail solutions market by safety and signaling system (CBTC, PTC, and ATC) and geography (Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America)
NEW YORK, May 30, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The connected rail solutions market will be driven by factors such as the increasing adoption of technologically advanced connected devices. Factors such as improved user interface and the use of mobile devices, including smartphones and tablets with high processing speed, have increased the adoption of connected rail solutions. These solutions are also used to obtain real-time information such as weather forecasts, directions to nearby locations, and train time updates.
The market size is expected to grow by USD 37.25 bn from 2021 to 2026. Moreover, the growth momentum of the market will accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34% during the forecast period.
Connected Rail Solutions Market: Major Segmentation
By safety and signaling system, the CBTC segment will have significant market share growth during the forecast period. The need for safe transportation due to government regulations, along with the increasing traffic congestion, has led to high adoption of CBTC safety and signaling systems among railway industry participants.
By geography, APAC will account for 36% of the market's growth during the forecast period. The increase in demand for an alternative mode of transportation due to high road traffic congestion, owing to the growth of the industrial and manufacturing sector, will drive the connected rail solutions market growth in APAC during the forecast period.
Connected Rail Solutions Market: Major Trend
The advent of smart cities is a trend in the market. Smart cities enhance communication among connected devices while improving their performance, reducing costs, and ensuring the efficient use of resources. Vendors are launching new connected rail solutions to cater to the growing need for smart city transportation infrastructure.
Connected Rail Solutions Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- ABB Ltd. - The company offers connected rail solutions such as traction systems and products for rolling stock, passenger stations, and traction power supply.
- ALSTOM SA - The company offers connected rail solutions through its subsidiary Nomad.
- Cisco Systems Inc. - The company offers connected rail solutions such as intent-based networking, Cisco validated designs, and Cisco secure.
- General Electric Co. - The company offers connected rail solutions, namely RailConnect Transportation Management System.
- Hitachi Ltd. - The company offers connected rail solutions such as rolling stock system and digital signaling and system.
Connected Rail Solutions Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 6.34%
Market growth 2022-2026
USD 37.25 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
4.92
Regional analysis
Europe, APAC, North America, Middle East and Africa, and South America
Performing market contribution
APAC at 36%
Key consumer countries
US, China, Japan, Russia, and Germany
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, competitive strategies, consumer engagement scope
Companies profiled
ABB Ltd., ALSTOM SA, Atos SE, CalAmp Corp., Cisco Systems Inc., Digi International Inc., General Electric Co., Hitachi Ltd., Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd., Indra Sistemas SA, International Business Machines Corp., Mitsubishi Electric Corp., Nokia Corp., Robert Bosch GmbH, Schneider Electric SE, Siemens AG, Sierra Wireless Inc., Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson, Thales Group, and Trimble Inc.
Market Dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and future consumer dynamics, market condition analysis for forecast period,
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Safety and Signaling System
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Safety and Signaling System
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Safety and Signaling System - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Safety and Signaling System - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Safety and Signaling System
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Safety and Signaling System
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Safety and Signaling System
- 5.3 CBTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on CBTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on CBTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on CBTC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on CBTC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 PTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on PTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on PTC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on PTC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on PTC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 ATC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 36: Chart on ATC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 37: Data Table on ATC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 38: Chart on ATC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on ATC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.6 Market opportunity by Safety and Signaling System
- Exhibit 40: Market opportunity by Safety and Signaling System ($ billion)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 41: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 42: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 44: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Russia - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Russia - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 82: Chart on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 83: Data Table on Japan - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ billion)
- Exhibit 84: Chart on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 85: Data Table on Japan - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 86: Market opportunity by geography ($ billion)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 87: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 88: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 89: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 90: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 91: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 92: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 ABB Ltd.
- Exhibit 93: ABB Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: ABB Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 95: ABB Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 96: ABB Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.4 ALSTOM SA
- Exhibit 97: ALSTOM SA - Overview
- Exhibit 98: ALSTOM SA - Business segments
- Exhibit 99: ALSTOM SA - Key news
- Exhibit 100: ALSTOM SA - Key offerings
- Exhibit 101: ALSTOM SA - Segment focus
- 10.5 Cisco Systems Inc.
- Exhibit 102: Cisco Systems Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Cisco Systems Inc. - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Cisco Systems Inc. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Cisco Systems Inc. - Segment focus
- 10.6 General Electric Co.
- Exhibit 107: General Electric Co. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: General Electric Co. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: General Electric Co. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: General Electric Co. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: General Electric Co. - Segment focus
- 10.7 Hitachi Ltd.
- Exhibit 112: Hitachi Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Hitachi Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 114: Hitachi Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 115: Hitachi Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 116: Hitachi Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.8 International Business Machines Corp.
- Exhibit 117: International Business Machines Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 118: International Business Machines Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 119: International Business Machines Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 120: International Business Machines Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Mitsubishi Electric Corp.
- Exhibit 121: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 122: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 123: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 124: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 125: Mitsubishi Electric Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.10 Robert Bosch GmbH
- Exhibit 126: Robert Bosch GmbH - Overview
- Exhibit 127: Robert Bosch GmbH - Business segments
- Exhibit 128: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key news
- Exhibit 129: Robert Bosch GmbH - Key offerings
- Exhibit 130: Robert Bosch GmbH - Segment focus
- 10.11 Schneider Electric SE
- Exhibit 131: Schneider Electric SE - Overview
- Exhibit 132: Schneider Electric SE - Business segments
- Exhibit 133: Schneider Electric SE - Key news
- Exhibit 134: Schneider Electric SE - Key offerings
- Exhibit 135: Schneider Electric SE - Segment focus
- 10.12 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 136: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 137: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 138: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 139: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 140: Siemens AG - Segment focus
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 141: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 142: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 143: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 144: Research methodology
- Exhibit 145: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 146: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 147: List of abbreviations
