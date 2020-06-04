Connected Services and HMI Solutions of European OEMs, 2020-2025 - The Ecosystem, Major Trends, Comparative Ranking, Business Models, Case Studies, Future Predictions

DUBLIN, June 4, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Strategic Analysis of European OEMs' Connected Services and HMI Solutions, Forecast to 2025" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Connected car strategy for the in-vehicle scenario covers 2 major domains - Connected Services and Human-Machine Interfaces (HMI) - apart from other domains that are also important. Each automaker's portfolio defines its position in the fight to be a market leader in the connected car segment.



This connected services and HMI study for the European region tracks both technology advancements and business models that automakers are applying in the region.



A couple of case studies will pique the interest of readers of this report on how a few automakers are approaching the next wave of connected car use cases - for instance, the beta-testing of services by BMW or the feature-on demand (FoD) services started by VW and Audi hint at what other automakers could pursue in the upcoming years.



Recommendations, possible approaches, and upcoming features are highlighted on almost all the slides as comments from the analyst. Based on the trends, the evolution of connected services and HMI elements are chalked out with appropriate examples of OEMs that are pursuing them.



The study concludes with what will be the scenario of connected services and HMI in the European region. The recommendations provide approaches for all ecosystem players in the region to pursue.



Key Features



Trends in connected services and HMI - Covers major trends seen across the region and the implementation of these services, and there is a stark difference in the adoption as well.

Competitive landscape of different automakers - Who are the market leaders, laggards, followers, and so on.

Overview of each automaker - Provides a roadmap of strategies and possible ventures in the next few years and USPs under both the domains.

Breakdown of different types of connectivity and their penetration by each automaker - Embedded telematics, tethered and smartphone integration, and related services.

Connected services portfolio - Each service captured and segmented into categories such as convenience, remote services, telematics, infotainment, navigation, and other services that are unique to each automaker.

Infotainment (HMI) portfolio - Each feature captured across different head units, be it the radio system, display audio, or a navigation system. HMI aspects are categorized into Visual', Haptics', and Voice'.

Vehicle model availability - Both of the above portfolios deep dive into model-level availability, whether the platforms are standard, standalone options, or part of a package. Pricing details in terms of the range are also captured for each platform and system.

Key Issues Addressed

What are the trends in connected services and HMI for Europe ?

? What is the current ecosystem covering connected services and HMI players?

How are the OEMs ranked against each other in Europe ?

? What are the business models for connected services and infotainment systems?

What are the predictions for the future of connected services and HMI?

Key Topics Covered



1. Executive Summary

Connected Services (CS) Trends

Human-Machine Interface (HMI) Trends

Competitive Landscape

Case Study - BMW Labs

Case Study - Volkswagen and Audi FoD

Case Study - BMW and PSA

Evolution of Connected Services

Evolution of HMI

Embedded Telematics Penetration - Europe

Cumulative Embedded Telematics Shipments

2. Research Scope, Objectives, Background, and Methodology

Research Scope

Research Aims and Objectives

Key Questions this Study will Answer

Research Background

Research Methodology

3. Comparative Analysis

Competitive Landscape

Competitive Landscape - Telematics Services

Competitive Landscape - HMI

Connected Services - Premium OEMs

HMI - Premium OEMs

Connected Services - Mass Market OEMs

HMI - Mass Market OEMs

4. Automaker Profiles

Audi

Audi - Connected Services

Audi - Connected Services: Packaging and Pricing

Audi - HMI: Features

Audi - HMI: Packaging and Pricing

BMW

Fiat

Ford

Honda

Hyundai

JLR

KIA

Mercedes

Nissan

Porsche

PSA

Renault

Toyota

Volvo

VW

5. Growth Opportunity Analysis

Transformation in Connected Services and HMI Ecosystem - 2020

Growth Opportunity - Focus on Post-Sale Revenue Generation

Strategic Imperatives for European Companies

Hook Model to Capture Connected Car Customers

6. Key Conclusions and Future Outlook

Recommendations

