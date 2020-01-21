Connected Technologies Basra promoted to Group Vice President

PLANO, Texas, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Steve Basra has been promoted to Group Vice President, Connected Technologies at Toyota Motor North America (TMNA), effective January 2020. He will continue to report to Zack Hicks, Executive Vice President, Digital Transformation & Mobility and Chief Digital Officer.

Previously serving as Vice President, Connected Technologies since October 2017, Basra has led TMNA's efforts to enhance the customer's in-vehicle experience. He has overseen the transformation and expansion of the Connected Technologies group as they have pivoted to becoming an agile, product-focused organization.

In addition to his duties at TMNA, Basra serves as Chief Operating Officer for Toyota Connected North America. In his dual-capped role, he oversees the design, development and implementation of the company's connected car ecosystem. Launched in Plano in 2016, Toyota Connected North America is a global technology company founded by Toyota to transform how customers around the world experience mobility.

"Since joining Connected Technologies and Toyota Connected, Steve has been instrumental in guiding our vision to deliver amazing and personal connected experiences that will define the future of mobility," said Hicks. "Through our continuous improvement philosophy, Steve has inspired and challenged our teams to further explore the future of enhanced and predictive safety and convenience services."

About Toyota

Toyota (NYSE:TM) has been a part of the cultural fabric in the U.S. and North America for more than 60 years, and is committed to advancing sustainable, next-generation mobility through our Toyota and Lexus brands. During that time, Toyota has created a tremendous value chain as our teams have contributed to world-class design, engineering, and assembly of more than 40 million cars and trucks in North America, where we have 14 manufacturing plants, 15 including our joint venture in Alabama (10 in the U.S.), and directly employ more than 47,000 people (over 36,000 in the U.S.). Our 1,800 North American dealerships (nearly 1,500 in the U.S.) sold 2.8 million cars and trucks (2.4 million in the U.S.) in 2019.

Through the Start Your Impossible campaign, Toyota highlights the way it partners with community, civic, academic and governmental organizations to address our society's most pressing mobility challenges. We believe that when people are free to move, anything is possible. For more information about Toyota, visit www.toyotanewsroom.com.

Media Contacts:

Victor Vanov

Victor.vanov@toyota.com

859.801.2592

SOURCE Toyota Motor North America

Related Links

http://www.toyotanewsroom.com

