Connected to Culture, Inc (C2C) Invites MileagePlus Members to Donate Miles to Help Support Building Communities and Facilitating Cultural Exchanges For Children in the United States and Ghana

WASHINGTON, Dec. 9, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- MileagePlus® members can help Connected to Culture, Inc. (C2C) raise miles to help support closing the digital divide in Black, Indigenous & People of Color (BIPOC) communities through United's crowdsourcing program, Miles on a Mission SM. The miles raised will be used to support C2C's current building and cultural exchange programs .

Connected to Culture, Inc. is aiming to raise 500,000 miles, which will help support C2C's broader mission of building stronger BIPOC communities worldwide through cultural exchange. United will provide an additional 50,000 bonus miles to C2C once the mile raising goal is reached. From now through December 28, C2C Founder, Akua Tay will personally match individual donations made.

"The COVID-19 pandemic has only magnified the adverse effects of the world's digital divide," says Ms.Tay. "There are still millions of children who are unable to access the internet in the United States and West Africa. The saying-"Each one, teach one"- is an African proverb that originated in America during slavery when Africans were denied education. If someone learned how to read or write, it became their responsibility to teach someone else. We are extremely proud to partner with United Airlines this holiday season to continue this tradition through our building and digital literacy efforts in the United States and abroad. When Mileage Plus members donate, we are able to bring more volunteers from abroad to West Africa. We work side-by-side with community leaders to support digital modernization and cultural exchange programs that will help keep our communities connected during these uncertain times and beyond."

The Miles on a Mission program allows MileagePlus® members to donate their miles to a wide variety of non-profits in need of air travel. To date, more than 154 million miles have been donated through the program. Miles on a Mission is a part of United's Every Action Counts commitment, which aims to connect people, unite the world and serve communities by putting people and planes to work for the greater good.

"This Giving Tuesday marks a special occasion for us to come together to support and uplift those who need it the most this holiday season and beyond," Suzi Cabo, managing director of global community engagement, United Airlines. "We're proud to offer our MileagePlus members a meaningful way to use their miles for good and provide critically needed air travel to a variety of non-profits that serve vulnerable communities across the globe."

For more information on Miles on a Mission or to donate miles, please visit united.com/donate .

Connected to Culture, Inc.'s mission is to build a stronger Black & Indigenous People of Color (BIPOC) community through cultural exchange. The organization provides tech-enabled tools and resources that will better position creators and makers of African descent to connect with the Diaspora. Connected To Culture, Inc. not only builds virtual connections but also supports the in-person connections that educators provide students each day in the classroom. Through digital literacy, online collaboration, story-telling and travel, Connected to Culture, Inc bridges the gap between the Motherland and the Diaspora.

