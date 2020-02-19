Connected Trucks Telematics Market in Russia & CIS, 2020 - The Top 3 Players Split Approximately 46.7% of the Total Market in 2019

DUBLIN, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "The Connected Trucks Telematics Market in Russia & CIS" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Russian and CIS nations constitute a unique and diverse part of the connected truck telematics market, and these countries include Armenia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Kyrgyzstan, Moldova, Tajikistan, Turkmenistan, Ukraine, and Uzbekistan. Several local and international telematics companies serve the Russian and CIS connected truck telematics market.

The report estimates that the market will attain sustainable growth with contribution from both local and international service providers.

The region's macroeconomic situation is constantly changing, leading the connected truck telematics market landscape to restrain its telematics penetration. The region also has to deal with universal market challenges like driver shortages, ROI justification, and vehicle and driver security concerns. Additionally, there are region-specific challenges such as the devaluation of national currencies, decreasing foreign investments, and further technological challenges. The market promises good growth potential and is expected to improve because of government regulations and telematics awareness.



The market in the region is fragmented and highly competitive, and the top 3 participants split approximately 46.7% of the total market. The market, in general, is growing at a rate of 9.5% from 2018 to 2019 YoY. An estimated 11.3 million commercial vehicles in Russia and CIS are plying the roads in the region and serving various industries like transport and logistics, oil and gas, and construction. Transport and logistics, as well as oil and gas, offer the highest opportunities for growth for TSPs. The telematics installed base is 1.58 million units, with a penetration rate of approximately 13.9% by the end of 2018. The region is expected to show slow yet steady growth as fleet management solutions are becoming increasingly common among fleet operators and owners.



This research has evaluated the strengths and capabilities of telematics service providers (TSPs) active in the Russian and CIS countries and has selected the top ten key companies to watch out for in the market. These companies were plotted against each other based on an elaborate set of factors and parameters. These leading TSPs in Russia and CIS include Gurtam, Omnicomm, TechnoKom, Space Team, Fort Telecom, M2M Telematics, Ruptela, Scout Group, WebEye International, Teltonika, GlobalSat, AutoLocator, and Autograf.

OEMs play a less significant role in the Russian telematics market at the moment. However, the role of OEMs is expected to increase in the near future due to increased attention in additional revenue streams and data collection capabilities.



The study reveals the market positioning of companies in an industry using their Growth and Innovation scores as highlighted in the methodology. The document presents competitive profiles on each of the companies in the report based on their strengths, opportunities, and a small discussion on their positioning. The study analyzes hundreds of companies in the industry and benchmarks them across 10 criteria on the report, where the leading companies in the industry are then positioned. Industry leaders, predominantly in the Innovation Index for this market, are recognized as best practice recipients.

Key Topics Covered



1. Industry Overview

Key Market Trends

2. Connected Truck Market Outlook - Installed Base YoY

Telematics Ecosystem in Russia & CIS

& CIS Connected Trucks Telematics Market in Russia & CIS

& CIS Description of Companies Plotted

3. C2A Market Participant Profiles

BTS Fleet

Fort Telecom

GlobalSat

Gurtam

Omnicomm

Ruptela

Scout Group

Space Team

TechnoKom

WebEye

4. The Last Word

Key Takeaways

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/mtx5oq

Research and Markets also offers Custom Research services providing focused, comprehensive and tailored research.



Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

SOURCE Research and Markets

Related Links

http://www.researchandmarkets.com

