Connected Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Communications Market 2018-2023: Focus on Technologies, Solutions, and Major Players

This report evaluates the V2X market including technologies, solutions, and major players. The report provides analysis of market challenges, opportunities, and overall business outlook. It analyzes the market for V2X across platforms (hardware, software, services), major automobile control units, and solution type.

The report assesses the deployment of V2X across communications and computing infrastructure including LTE, 5G, and Mobile Edge Computing. The report also evaluates technology and solution convergence including Artificial Intelligence, Big Data, and Cloud Computing in V2X. The report includes detailed forecasts for V2V, V2I, V2P, V2H, and V2D market from 2018 to 2023.

Vehicle-to-Vehicle (V2V) communications is a very important aspect of connected vehicle solutions. While V2V communications is largely focused on public and personal safety, supporting technologies and solutions are rapidly evolving to encompass Vehicle-to-Infrastructure (V2I), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Pedestrian (V2P) signaling and communications. Furthermore, industry verticals other than the automobile sector are keenly interested in integration with non-vehicle industry vertical applications and services, which are realized through various Vehicle-to-Home (V2H), Vehicle-to-Device (V2D), and Vehicle-to-Grid (V2G) solutions.







Collectively speaking, the term Vehicle-to-Everything (V2X) encompasses all of the aforementioned technologies, use cases, applications, and services. For example, V2I technology allows connected cars to interact with surrounding infrastructure such as traffic signals, buildings, kiosks/billboards, parking lots, and even humans. It is important to understand that V2X technologies and solutions also provide a foundation upon which commercial services and applications will be developed and supported. Accordingly, we anticipate a wide range of communications, applications, commerce, and digital content services resulting from V2X.







V2X supports many different application types, content, and commerce. V2X apps include smart driver assisted navigation, information services, entertainment, and infotainment. Advanced V2X communications services include socially and location-aware direct communications on both a public access and closed user group basis. V2X enabled commerce includes advertising and marketing, shopping, and navigation to merchants and essential services. Many emerging use cases will benefit substantially from low-latency networks (5G) and edge computing. In the case of the latter, streaming data obtained from Mobile Edge Computing (MEC) platforms will enable real-time analytics for both services support and system optimization.







Key Findings:

Global V2X will grow at 17.4% CAGR from 2018 to 2023, reaching $62.7B USD by 2023

by 2023 One of the largest components, vehicle infotainment, will reach $25.7B globally by 2023

globally by 2023 The Vehicle to Pedestrian market is second largest component (after V2V) at $7.4B in 2023

in 2023 Vehicle to Cloud market is fastest growing infrastructure component with CAGR of 27.3% to 2023

Big Data tools and advanced analytics support of V2X represents a $12B global opportunity by 2023

global opportunity by 2023 5G enabled infrastructure will account for over $4B in V2X system and solution market value by 2023

Target Audience:

Mobile network operators

Automobile manufacturers

Wireless device manufacturers

Network infrastructure providers

Application and content developers

Telematics and IoT service providers

AI and data analytics solution providers

Companies in Report:

AT&T

Audi

BMW

Daimler

Fiat Chrysler

Ford Motor Company

General Motors

Google

Honda

Hyundai

IBM

Intel

Nissan

Qualcomm

Toyota

Verizon

Key Topics Covered:





1 Introduction



1.1 V2V and V2X Overview



1.1.1 Impetus for V2V



1.1.2 V2V Technologies



1.1.3 Vehicle to Everything



1.2 Beyond Personal Motor Vehicles



1.2.1 Rail to Everything



1.2.2 Ship to Everything



1.2.3 Airplane to Everything



1.3 Important Technologies



1.3.1 WiFi



1.3.1.1 WiFi Direct



1.3.1.2 WiFi Based Technologies



1.3.2 Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR)



1.3.3 Dedicated Short Range Communications (DSRC)



1.3.4 LTE Direct (LTE-D)



1.3.5 More on Cellular Support of V2X



1.4 Related Technologies and Solutions



1.4.1 Self-Driving and Autonomous Automobiles



1.4.2 Intelligent Transportation Systems







2 Impact on Industry Verticals



2.1 Public Safety



2.2 Insurance



2.3 Manufacturing



2.4 Retail



2.5 Transportation



2.6 Healthcare



2.7 Government



2.8 Education



2.9 Banking







3 V2X Market



3.1 Regional Investment in Transportation Networks and Systems



3.1.1 Americas



3.1.2 Asia



3.1.3 Europe



3.2 Applications



3.2.1 Enterprise



3.2.1.1 Fleet Management



3.2.1.2 Connecting Consumers to Retail



3.2.2 Connected Consumers



3.2.2.1 Entertainment



3.2.2.2 Social Networking



3.2.2.3 Safety and Security



3.2.3 Government



3.2.3.1 Intelligent Transportation



3.2.3.2 Smart Cities







4 V2V and V2X Market Drivers



4.1 Technology Availability and Applicability



4.1.1 Broadband



4.1.2 Software



4.1.2.1 Android Auto



4.1.2.2 Windows Embedded Automotive



4.1.2.3 Mirrolink



4.1.3 D2D Technologies



4.2 Solutions: Health, Safety, and Lifestyle



4.2.1 Incident Alerts



4.2.2 Real-time Traffic Feeds



4.2.3 Entertainment



4.2.4 Social Networking



4.2.5 Advertising



4.2.6 Commerce







5 Connected Vehicle Ecosystem



5.1 Vehicle Manufacturers



5.1.1 Select Companies and Solutions



5.1.1.1 Audi



5.1.1.2 Daimler



5.1.1.3 BMW



5.1.1.4 Fiat Chrysler



5.1.1.5 Ford Motor Company



5.1.1.6 General Motors



5.1.1.7 Honda



5.1.1.8 Hyundai



5.1.1.9 Nissan



5.1.1.10 Toyota



5.2 Software Developers



5.3 V2X Platform and Solution Providers



5.3.1 Select Companies and Solutions



5.3.1.1 AT&T



5.3.1.2 Google



5.3.1.3 IBM



5.3.1.4 Intel



5.3.1.5 Verizon



5.3.1.6 Qualcomm



5.4 Content Providers



5.5 Commerce Companies



5.6 Standardization and Industry Groups



5.6.1 3rd Generation Partnership Project (3GPP)



5.6.2 5G Automotive Association (5GAA)



5.6.3 Automotive Grade Linux (AGL)



5.6.4 Car Connectivity Consortium



5.6.5 CAR 2 CAR Communication Consortium



5.6.6 Federal Communications Commission



5.6.7 Open Automobile Alliance (OAA)



5.6.8 SmartDeviceLink Consortium



5.6.9 National Highway Traffic Safety Administratio







6. V2X Market Analysis



6.1 Global V2X Market Forecast 2018 - 2023



6.1.1 Total V2X Market



6.1.2 V2X Market by Segment



6.1.3 V2X Communication Market 2018 - 2023



6.1.3.1 Global V2X Communication Market by Communication Type



6.1.3.2 V2X Communication Market by Offering Type



6.1.3.2.1 V2X Communication Market by V2V Hardware Type



6.1.3.2.2 V2X Communication Market by V2I Hardware Type



6.1.3.2.3 V2X Communication Market by V2P Hardware Type



6.1.3.2.4 V2X Communication Market by V2D Hardware Type



6.1.3.2.5 V2X Communication Market by V2N Hardware Type



6.1.3.2.6 V2X Communication Market by V2C Hardware Type



6.1.3.2.7 V2X Communication Market by V2G Hardware Type



6.1.3.2.8 V2X Communication Market by V2H Hardware Type



6.1.3.2.9 V2X Communication Market by Software Type



6.1.3.2.10V2X Communication Software Market by Over the Air Update (OTA) Type



6.1.3.3 V2X Communication Market by Application Type



6.1.3.4 V2X Communication Market by Technology Type



6.1.3.5 V2X Communication Market by Connectivity Type



6.1.3.5.1 V2X Communication Market by Cellular Connectivity Type



6.1.3.6 V2X Communication Market by Vehicle Type



6.1.3.7 V2X Communication Market by Vehicle Propulsion Type



6.1.3.8 V2X Communication Market by Solution Provider Type



6.1.4 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market 2018 - 2023



6.1.4.1 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market by Offering Type



6.1.4.1.1 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market by Hardware Type



6.1.4.1.2 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market by Software Type



6.1.4.1.3 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Software Market by Over the Air Update (OTA) Type



6.1.4.2 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market by Application Type



6.1.4.3 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market by Connectivity Type



6.1.4.3.1 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market by Cellular Connectivity Type



6.1.4.4 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market by Vehicle Type



6.1.4.5 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market by Vehicle Propulsion Type



6.1.4.6 In-Vehicle Infotainment System Market by Solution Provider Type



6.1.5 V2X Market in Autonomous Vehicle



6.1.5.1 V2X Market in Autonomous Vehicle by Segment



6.1.6 V2X Market in Artificial Intelligence (AI)



6.1.6.1 V2X Market in AI by Segment



6.1.6.1.1 V2X Market in AI by Hardware Type



6.1.6.1.2 V2X Market in AI by Software Type



6.1.7 V2X Market in Cloud Computing



6.1.7.1 V2X Market in Cloud Computing by Segment



6.1.8 V2X Market in Big Data Analytics



6.1.8.1 V2X Market in Big Data Analytics by Segment



6.1.9 V2X Market in Quantum Computing



6.1.9.1 V2X Market in Quantum Computing by Segment



6.1.10 V2X Market in 5G



6.1.10.1 V2X Market in 5G by Segment



6.1.11V2X Market in Edge Computing



6.1.11.1 V2X Market in Edge Computing by Segment



6.2 Regional V2X Market Forecast 2018 - 2023







7. Conclusions and Recommendations







8 Appendix: Broadband Wireless Technologies supporting V2X



8.1 LTE



8.2 5G



8.3 Edge Computing



8.4 Connected Vehicle Apps and Content





