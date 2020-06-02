Connected Video Cameras Market Insights 2020: Cellular IoT Connections for Video Camera Applications Forecast to Rearch 20.4 million in North America and Europe by 2024

DUBLIN, June 2, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Connected Video Cameras" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This study investigates connected video cameras in the following five application areas: city surveillance; commercial buildings and industrial site surveillance; smart home security cameras; body-worn cameras; and video telematics for commercial vehicles. The number of cellular IoT connections for the video camera applications covered in this report is forecast to grow from 3.7 million in 2019 to reach 20.4 million in North America and Europe by 2024. Video is anticipated to become one of the early volume 5G IoT connectivity use cases. Get up to date with the latest information about vendors, products, and markets.

This strategic research report provides you with 190 pages of unique business intelligence including 5-year industry forecasts and expert commentary on which to base your business decisions.

Highlights from this report:

Insights from 30 executive interviews with market-leading companies.

Comprehensive overview of the connected video camera applications and associated concepts.

Summary of the connected video camera markets in Europe and North America .

and . In-depth analysis of market trends and key developments.

Updated profiles of 60 companies offering connected video cameras.

Detailed market forecasts by segment lasting until 2024.

This report answers the following questions:

What are the key drivers behind the adoption of connected video cameras?

Which are the leading providers of video surveillance equipment?

What is the potential market size for body-worn cameras?

What are the latest trends in the smart home camera market?

Which are the major providers of video telematics solutions?

Will 5G networks be the solution for connecting video cameras?

What impact will technology advancements have on the market?

How will the connected video camera market evolve in the next five years?

Key Topics Covered:



1 Overview of connected video cameras

1.1 Market segments

1.2 Digital video technology

1.3 Network technologies

1.4 Artificial Intelligence and video analytics

2 Video surveillance systems

2.1 Issues of public safety

2.2 Crime against businesses

2.3 Video surveillance infrastructure

2.4 Surveillance system market developments

2.5 The video surveillance system vendor landscape

2.6 Company profiles and strategies



3 Smart home security cameras

3.1 Home security and property crimes

3.2 Smart home and home security systems

3.3 The Smart home security camera vendor landscape

3.4 Company profiles and strategies



4 Body-worn cameras

4.1 Law-enforcement

4.2 Lone worker safety

4.3 Overview of the main market segments

4.4 The BWC vendor landscape

4.5 Company profiles and strategies



5 Video telematics for commercial vehicles

5.1 Commercial vehicles and fleet management

5.2 Video telematics

5.3 The video telematics vendor landscape and market shares

5.4 Company profiles and strategies



6 Market forecasts and trends

6.1 Wireless IoT and video cameras

6.1.1 Cellular IoT device shipments

6.1.2 Cellular IoT network connections

6.2 Market trends and drivers

6.2.1 Video-based analytics and business intelligence expand the market

6.2.2 Smart home cameras lower home insurance premiums

6.2.3 Live facial recognition technology trending in the BWC segment

6.2.4 Privacy issues expected to soften as video telematics becomes mainstream

6.2.5 The impact of 5G technology on connected cameras

6.3 Market forecasts

6.3.1 Video surveillance systems

6.3.2 Smart home security cameras

6.3.3 Body-worn cameras

6.3.4 Video telematics for commercial vehicles

Companies Mentioned



ADT

Alarm.com

Amazon

Arlo Technologies

Axis Communications (Canon)

Axon

B-Cam

Bosch

CameraMatics

Canary

D-Link

D-TEG

Dahua Technology

Digital Ally

Digital Barriers

Edesix (Motorola Solutions)

FLIR Systems

Getac Video Solutions

Google Nest

Hanwha Techwin

Hikvision

Honeywell

IndigoVision (Motorola Solutions)

Infinova

Johnson Controls

KeepTruckin

LightMetrics

Logitech

Lytx

Motorola Solutions

Nauto

Netradyne

Panasonic

Pinnacle Response

Pro-Vision

Reolink

Reveal Media

Samsara

Seeing Machines

SimpliSafe

SmartDrive Systems

SmartWitness

SoloProtect

Streamax

SureCam

TP-Link

Tiandy Technologies

Trimble

United Technologies Corporation

Uniview Technologies

Utility Associates

Verisure

VisionTrack

Vivint

WCCTV

WatchGuard (Motorola Solutions)

Wolfcom

Wyze Labs

YI Technology

Zepcam

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wjwpmy

