Connected Worker Market Size Worth $12.1 Billion By 2027 | CAGR: 20.1%: Polaris Market Research

NEW YORK, Nov. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Connected Worker market size is projected to reach USD 12.1 billion by 2027 according to a new study conducted by Polaris Market Research the market is anticipated to register a CAGR of 20.1% from 2020 to 2027. The global connected worker market is expected to grow on the account of a rise in safety concerns as well as stringent rules associated with workforce safety. The connected worker helps to enhance the efficiency of operational metrics and workforce. In addition to this, the solution also assists in the decision-making process which is based on data analysis. Such factors are fueling the growth of the market at domestic as well as global levels. Moreover, increasing demand for mobility, technological advancements, the necessity for a collaborative working environment, and the rising need for boosting workforce productivity are some other crucial factors fostering the growth of the global market.

Key Points from the Global Connected Workers Market

Market Potential: Connected Worker technology holds high potential for digitally connecting frontline worker's industrial transformation as it is deep-rooted in the core aspect of digitalization initiatives.

Key Strategy: Industrial organizations should be more watchful with a major focus on process improvement and desired process outcomes, rather than merely focusing on technology evaluation.

Key Moves: Connected Worker tech vendors need to work on sharpening their product/solution offerings, value propositions, and social connectivity for well-defined target markets.

Regional Dominance: North American region is expected to lead the global connected workers market, owing to good cloud infrastructure and established telecom is fostering the market growth in this region.

The hardware segment has registered a higher revenue share in the global connected worker market. The software segment is anticipated to grow exponentially with a CAGR of 20.9% during the forecast period, i.e. 2020 to 2027. In terms of regional outlook, the Asia Pacific region is anticipated to grow substantially with a CAGR of over 22.3%. Furthermore, the RFID location triangulation segment is projected to rise to USD 3.50 billion by 2027.

Major Information Covered in This Report

The report analyses and study the global connected worker market size by technological outlook, end-users, and regional outlook.

The study offers information related to key driving factors for the market (drivers, challenges, opportunities, and growth potentials.

Defines the structure of the global connected worker market and also discusses various sub-segments of the respective market.

Shares details regarding major expansions, agreements, new product launches, partnerships, and acquisitions.

The report analyses profile of key market players and sheds light on growth strategies adopted by these players.

Polaris Market research has segmented the Connected Worker market report on the basis of component, technology, deployment, end-user, and region

Connected Worker Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

Hardware

Smart Glasses/Eyewear



Smart Headgear



Hearing Protection Devices



Protective Textiles



Mobile Devices



Others

Software

Workforce Task Management



Workforce Analytics



Mobile Learning

Services

Consulting



Training & Implementation

Connected Worker Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

RFID Location Triangulation

Wi-Fi

Cellular

Bluetooth

Low-Power Wide-Area Network (LPWAN)

Wireless Field Area Network (WFAN)

Zigbee

Connected Worker Deployment Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

On-premise

Cloud

Connected Worker End-user Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

Manufacturing

Construction

Mining

Oil & Gas

Others

Connected Worker Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2015 – 2027)

North America (U.S., Canada )

(U.S., ) Europe ( France , Germany , UK, Italy , Netherlands , Belgium )

( , , UK, , , ) Asia Pacific ( India , Japan , China , Malaysia , Australia , Indonesia )

( , , , , , ) Latin America ( Mexico , Brazil , Argentina )

( , , ) MEA ( Saudi Arabia , South Africa , Turkey , UAE)

Connected Worker Market Target Audience:

Supply Side: Technology Firms, Software Ventures

Demand Side: Manufacturing Units, Construction Companies, Mining Industry, Oil & Gas Sector

List of Key Players of Connected Worker Market

Accenture Plc

Intel Corp.

3M Co.

Co. Honeywell International, Inc.

Fujitsu Ltd.

Zebra Technologies Corp.

Wipro Ltd.

Oracle Corp.

Wearable Technologies Limited

Avnet, Inc.

Smart Track S.R.L.

