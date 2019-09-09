Connected2Fiber Joins AT&T Partner Exchange

BOSTON, Sept. 9, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Connected2Fiber, the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, announced today that it has joined the AT&T Partner Exchange® reseller program as an ecosystem partner and is authorized to engage with the wide range of program members to help drive their organizational growth and adoption of AT&T solutions. Now, Connected2Fiber will work with AT&T Partner Exchange member organizations to automate a variety of their critical go-to-market functions, from planning to pricing.

Connected2Fiber's go-to-market platform for network buyers and sellers helps connectivity-oriented organizations accelerate the creation of qualified sales pipeline for their business and price to win. Underpinning the platform is trusted, best-in-class data about commercial locations, including insight around networks servicing a building and tenants residing within it.

"Joining the AT&T Partner Exchange is a big step for Connected2Fiber in demonstrating how we can help even the most sophisticated organizations become more efficient and effective in how they engage with the market," said Ben Edmond, Founder & CEO of Connected2Fiber. "We fundamentally believe that location should be at the center of the world of connectivity and our platform will help AT&T's solution providers adopt that approach and reap the benefits associated with it, whether it's more precise and effective prospecting, pricing & quoting, or other critical go-to-market activity."

"Technological advancements are changing everything for both our customers and solution provider partners, and their challenges are becoming increasingly complex," said Sara Straley, AVP Sales & Marketing, AT&T Partner Exchange. "Connected2Fiber will be able to provide the products and services that our solution providers and customers need to succeed today and in the future."

*AT&T products and services are provided or offered by subsidiaries and affiliates of AT&T Inc. under the AT&T brand and not by AT&T Inc.

About Connected2Fiber

Connected2Fiber is the Industry Cloud for Connectivity, providing authoritative, location-based insight & applications to network sellers and buyers. The Connected World platform details and displays deep, trusted location-based insight and empowers users to leverage that insight to automate go-to-market processes around deal participation, account targeting, and product pricing. Visit Connected2Fiber on the web at www.connected2fiber.com or follow us on Twitter @connected2fiber.

